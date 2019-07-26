GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chef Char Morse joins 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us some delicious twists on a refreshing summertime beverage—perfect for keeping cool!

Fruit and Herb Garnished Lemonades

Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade Ingredients:

6 cups water

1/3–1/2 cup honey or agave syrup (to taste) or 1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup fresh lemon juice (about 6 large lemons)

Fresh Lemonade Directions:

Heat 1 cup of water until very warm to the touch (not boiling). Add honey or agave or sugar and stir to dissolve then pour into a large pitcher. To the pitcher, add lemon juice and cold water and stir. Chill until ready to drink. Add the fruit and herb ingredients below before serving.

To Add Fruit Flavors:

Puree 2-3 cups of fresh (or thawed, from frozen) fruit in a blender or food processor until smooth. Add puree directly to the lemonade for a rustic or “freckled” finish, or strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve before adding it to the lemonade a smooth fruity lemonade. Suggested fruits to try: mango, peach, tart cherry, watermelon, strawberry, raspberry, blackberries & blueberries.

Lemonade Flavor Suggestions:

Raspberry and Thyme Lemonade

2 cups raspberries, puréed and strained

8 sprigs of fresh thyme

Lemon slices and fresh raspberries for garnish

Blueberry Mint Lemonade

2 cups blueberries, puréed and strained

4 sprigs of fresh mint

Lemon slices and fresh blueberries for garnish

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

2 cups strawberries, puréed and strained

Small bunch fresh basil

Lemon slices and strawberries for garnish

Watermelon Mint Lemonade

2 cups watermelon, puréed and strained

4 sprigs fresh mint

Lemon slices and watermelon cutout shapes for garnish

