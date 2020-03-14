Detroit Wing Co. is bringing their all-natural chicken wings and home-made sauces to West Michigan. The company opened their first location on this side of the state on E. Beltline Ave in Grand Rapids. This will be the 7th location for the company, but the only one in West Michigan.

“Based on popular demand, we’re continuing to expand the Detroit Wing Co. brand into several new communities – and Grand Rapids was the natural next step,” says Gus Malliaras, Detroit Wing Co. founder. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring our fresh wings, homemade sauces, and sides – all made in-house at each location daily – to more people across the state.”

The restaurant offers 19 handcrafted sauces including Hot Garlic, Whisky BBQ and Bold.

Since the first restaurant opened in 2015, they have been named the best spot for wings in Michigan by Esquire Magazine and INSIDER. They were also voted "Best Chicken Wings" in 2018 by the readers of HOUR Detroit Magazine.

The Honey BBQ Wings from the Detroit Wing Co.

Detroit Wing Co.

They shared their secret to making Honey BBQ Sauce:

Ingredients:

3 quarts ketchup

3 quarts tomato sauce

2 quarts apple cider vinegar

3 cups unsulfured molasses

3 cups honey

4 lbs. light brown sugar

2 Teaspoons cayenne pepper

2 Tablespoons Spanish paprika

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon onion powder

1 Tablespoon dark chili powder

1 Tablespoon salt

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a pot and stir together

Let sauce cook for two hours on medium simmer

Toss with wings and enjoy

The company plans to continue expanding, opening new locations.

