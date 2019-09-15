She is a master of all things tailgating, and now she's sharing some great recipes to step up your burgers this football season. Gina Ferwerda joined us in studio to share some secrets.

Double Cheeseburger Sliders

Special Sauce

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon mustard

3 tablespoons dill relish

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Patties

2 pounds freshly ground chuck (80/20)

3 tablespoons soy sauce

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

Everything else

12 slices American or cheddar cheese

6 slider buns, split

Lettuce

Pickle chips

Red onion slices

Tomato slices

Directions:

Sauce

Add all of the ingredients to a small bowl and mix together until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until assembly.

Patties

Pre-heat a grill to medium-high heat. In a large bowl, gently mix together ground chuck and soy sauce. Form the meat into 12 equal slider patties, then depress the centers for even cooking. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Grill for 4-5 minutes each side, or until desired doneness. Add the cheese for the last minute or two of cooking, making sure it is thoroughly melted. Place buns cut-side down and lightly toast.

Burgers

Add some sauce to all cut sides of the buns. Starting with the bun bottom, add one patty then add some lettuce, pickles, onions and tomato slice followed by another burger patty. Add bun top.

Peach Habanero Sliders

These are great to make in the late summer and early fall when peaches are ripe in Michigan. Gina loves the combination of sweet and spicy. These are perfect for tailgating and game day parties. Keep extra bibb or butter lettuce leaves handy and let your guests choose to make a Peach Habanero Slider or a Peach Habanero Lettuce Wrap.

Serves 12 (Sliders) or 6 (Burgers)

Ingredients:

Peach Habanero Sauce

4 ripe peaches, peeled and seeded

1 clove garlic

1 habanero, seeded

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ cup honey

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

Optional - fresh cilantro

Patties

2 pounds freshly ground chuck (80/20)

3 tablespoons soy sauce

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

Everything else

12 slider buns, split, or 6 hamburger buns

2 cups butter or bibb lettuce leaves

12 slices tomatoes (similar to bun size)

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onions

Directions:

Sauce

Add all Peach Habanero Sauce ingredients to a food processor and process until well blended. Set aside.

Patties

Prepare grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat. In a large bowl, gently mix together ground chuck and soy sauce. Form the meat into 12 equal slider patties (or 6 burger patties), then depress the centers for even cooking. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Grill patties for 4 to 5 minutes with the grill lid closed as much as possible. Flip patties and grill for 3 to 4 more minutes, depending on your desired doneness. During the last minute of cooking, place buns cut-side down and lightly toast. Remove buns and patties from grill and lightly tent with foil until ready to assemble.

Burgers

On each bun bottom, add some lettuce leaves and top with a patty. Next, add a tomato slice and some onion slices. Drizzle Peach Habanero Sauce over onions and tomatoes, then add bun tops.

NOTE: When peaches aren’t in season, feel free to substitute with mangoes or pineapple.

To make BBQ Peach Habanero Sauce, add 1/4 cup bbq sauce to the recipe above. This is a great sauce for chicken or shrimp.

Broccoli Salad

Gina always likes to bring something fresh and seasonal to a tailgate, and since broccoli is in season, it's a great time to make broccoli salad.

3 heads fresh broccoli, cut into bite-size pieces

12 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

1 red onion, diced

1/2 dried cherries

Optional - sunflower seeds, pepitas, pistachios

Sauce

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons dijon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Add all of the sauce ingredients to a small bowl and mix together until well combined.

Add broccoli, bacon, red onion, dried cherries and nuts to a large bowl. Add the sauce and lightly toss together until thoroughly combined. Cover and refrigerate.





You can find more recipes from Gina on her website.

