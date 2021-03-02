Ice cream for breakfast? Yes please!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February 6 is Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day! What better way to celebrate than with a delicious ice cream recipe?
Kylee from the Kylee's Kitchen blog shows us how to make fried ice cream!
Easy “Fried” Ice Cream
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 24 ounces Hudsonville's Limited Edition Cinnamon French Toast ice cream
- 4 cups corn flakes cereal (or something similar)
- 4 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 Tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- Optional toppings: honey, whipped cream, maraschino cherries
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Line cupcake tin with plastic wrap. Scoop ice cream into 4-ounce balls (about 2.5 inches in diameter) and place scoops in cavities. Freeze until hard.
- Pour cereal into plastic bag and crush with meat pounder or rolling pin.
- Combine butter, sugar, and cinnamon in medium bowl. Stir in cereal crumbs.
- Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour cereal mixture onto baking sheet and spread in even layer.
- Place in oven and bake 10 minutes or until mixture is golden brown. Stir mixture every few minutes to ensure even baking.
- Allow cereal to cool completely. Transfer to bowl.
- Remove ice cream balls from freezer and roll in cereal mixture.
- Place ice cream balls back in cupcake tin cavities and freeze until hard, about 30 minutes.
- Before serving, drizzle with honey and garnish with whipped cream and maraschino cherries, if desired.
