GRANDVILLE, Mich. - There's a lot to discover when it comes to food. When you try something new, your taste buds get to celebrate.

Executive Chef Ryan Wall from Rush Creek Bistro joined us in studio with a quick and easy treat you can make at home.

Sweet Corn Flatbread

INGREDIENTS:

1 Flat Bread/Pita Bread/Naan

¼ Cup Sweet Corn

¼ Cup Grape Tomatoes (Halved)

1 Cup Sour Cream

1 Lime (Zested & Juiced)

¼ Cup Unsweetened Coconut Milk

¼ Cup Cilantro Leaves (Picked)

¼ Cup Queso Fresco

1t Ancho Chili Seasoning/Chili Powder

DIRECTIONS:

1) Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Season tomatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper. Place tomatoes and corn on small sheet pans with parchment paper. Roast for 10 minutes until both tomatoes and corn develop color.

2) Mix sour cream, lime juice, zest and coconut milk together in a bowl to make the lime crema.

3) Spread lime crema over surface of flat bread until just the edges of the bread are showing.

4) Cover flat bread with corn, tomatoes and queso fresco.

5) Place flat bread on a sheet pan or pizza stone in the oven and cook for 5-10 minutes until cheese begins to toast (Note: Queso Fresco will not melt!)

6) Remove flat bread from oven and garnish with remaining lime crema, ancho chili seasoning, and cilantro.

Rush Creek Bistro is located at 624 Port Sheldon Road in Grandville. You can call them at 616-457-1100.

