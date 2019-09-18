GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer may be drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be happy for fall! Bonefish Grill joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us some delicious "fall-spiration."
Grilled Swordfish Over Pumpkin Ravioli
(4 Servings)
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 Each 6 oz fresh swordfish steak
- ½ tsp Kosher salt
- ¼ tsp Freshly ground black pepper
- 4 TBSP Crumbled feta cheese
- 16 Each Pumpkin Ravioli (can find at almost all grocery stores this time of year)
- 2 qts Boiling water
- 4 TBSP Butter
- 1 tsp Shallots, ¼” dice
- 2 tsp Fresh sage leaves, roughly chopped
- 2 TBSP French’s crispy onions
- 1 TBSP Chopped parsley
Directions:
- Season the swordfish steaks with salt and pepper.
- Grill for 60 seconds and flip swordfish over.
- Place 1 TBSP of crumbled feta cheese on top of each steak.
- Move steaks to the coolest part of the grill and cook to an internal temperature of 135˚.
- Remove from the grill and keep warm.
- Place the ravioli into the boiling water and cook following the package instructions.
- Drain the ravioli in a colander.
- Melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat.
- Add the shallots and chopped sage leaves; cook until the butter just begins to brown.
- Immediately after the butter begins to brown, add the drained ravioli and toss to coat the pasta.
- Place the ravioli in the center of a large warm Pasta serving platter.
- Arrange the swordfish around the outer edges of the pasta.
- Sprinkle the crispy onions and chopped parsley over the pasta and fish.
- Serve with your favorite vegetable side dish.
Fresh Apple Martini
Ingredients:
- Vodka 1.5 oz
- Ginger Liqueur .50 oz
- Red Apples 2 slices
- Cinnamon 1 dash
- Apple Juice 1 oz
- Fresh Sour Mix .50 oz
- Honey Syrup .25 oz
Directions:
- Muddle 2 red apple slices & a dash of cinnamon. Add all ingredients
- to shaker. Shake 20x.
- Strain into a chilled martini glass.
- Garnish with a fresh apple slice & enjoy!
Helpful Hints:
- Having a party? Turn this into a fun Fall Party Punch by increasing the volume level on the ingredients, place in a large punch bowl, chill with ice, and float apple slices on top!
- Impress your friends with your bartending skills by muddling some fresh apple. Then garnish with a fresh apple slice floated in the martini.
