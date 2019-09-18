GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer may be drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be happy for fall! Bonefish Grill joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us some delicious "fall-spiration."

Grilled Swordfish Over Pumpkin Ravioli

(4 Servings)

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

4 Each 6 oz fresh swordfish steak

½ tsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp Freshly ground black pepper

4 TBSP Crumbled feta cheese

16 Each Pumpkin Ravioli (can find at almost all grocery stores this time of year)

2 qts Boiling water

4 TBSP Butter

1 tsp Shallots, ¼” dice

2 tsp Fresh sage leaves, roughly chopped

2 TBSP French’s crispy onions

1 TBSP Chopped parsley

Directions:

Season the swordfish steaks with salt and pepper. Grill for 60 seconds and flip swordfish over. Place 1 TBSP of crumbled feta cheese on top of each steak. Move steaks to the coolest part of the grill and cook to an internal temperature of 135˚. Remove from the grill and keep warm. Place the ravioli into the boiling water and cook following the package instructions. Drain the ravioli in a colander. Melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add the shallots and chopped sage leaves; cook until the butter just begins to brown. Immediately after the butter begins to brown, add the drained ravioli and toss to coat the pasta. Place the ravioli in the center of a large warm Pasta serving platter. Arrange the swordfish around the outer edges of the pasta. Sprinkle the crispy onions and chopped parsley over the pasta and fish. Serve with your favorite vegetable side dish.

Fresh Apple Martini

Ingredients:

Vodka 1.5 oz

Ginger Liqueur .50 oz

Red Apples 2 slices

Cinnamon 1 dash

Apple Juice 1 oz

Fresh Sour Mix .50 oz

Honey Syrup .25 oz

Directions:

Muddle 2 red apple slices & a dash of cinnamon. Add all ingredients to shaker. Shake 20x. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a fresh apple slice & enjoy!

Helpful Hints:

Having a party? Turn this into a fun Fall Party Punch by increasing the volume level on the ingredients, place in a large punch bowl, chill with ice, and float apple slices on top!

Impress your friends with your bartending skills by muddling some fresh apple. Then garnish with a fresh apple slice floated in the martini.

