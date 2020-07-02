MUSKEGON, Mich. — With Valentine's Day just around the corner, why not make a sweet treat for the one you love? Chef Char joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us how to make a Flourless Chocolate Torte with Chocolate Ganache.

Flourless Chocolate Torte with Chocolate Ganache

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Ingredients:

1 1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons or ¾ cup) unsalted butter, melted

12 ounces bittersweet or dark chocolate, melted

6 large eggs

1/2 cup sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly butter the bottom and side of a 9-inch springform pan. Combine the melted chocolate and 1 1/2 sticks melted butter in mixing bowl. Beat with a mixer on medium speed until pale and thick, about 5 minutes. Combine the eggs, sugar and salt in a large bowl. Gently fold half of the melted chocolate mixture into the egg mixture until just combined, then gently fold in the rest. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until the top is no longer shiny and barely jiggles and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with only a few crumbs, 35 to 45 minutes. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely in the pan. Remove the springform ring and transfer to a platter; dust with cocoa powder or powdered sugar or coat with ganache. Garnish with berries.

Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients:

16 oz. milk or dark chocolate

16 oz. coconut oil

Directions:

In a double boiler, melt chocolate and stir until smooth. Add coconut oil and stir until well blended. Pour ganache over everything.

