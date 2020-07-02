MUSKEGON, Mich. — With Valentine's Day just around the corner, why not make a sweet treat for the one you love? Chef Char joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us how to make a Flourless Chocolate Torte with Chocolate Ganache.
Flourless Chocolate Torte with Chocolate Ganache
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons or ¾ cup) unsalted butter, melted
- 12 ounces bittersweet or dark chocolate, melted
- 6 large eggs
- 1/2 cup sugar
- Pinch of kosher salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly butter the bottom and side of a 9-inch springform pan. Combine the melted chocolate and 1 1/2 sticks melted butter in mixing bowl. Beat with a mixer on medium speed until pale and thick, about 5 minutes.
- Combine the eggs, sugar and salt in a large bowl.
- Gently fold half of the melted chocolate mixture into the egg mixture until just combined, then gently fold in the rest.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until the top is no longer shiny and barely jiggles and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with only a few crumbs, 35 to 45 minutes.
- Transfer to a rack and let cool completely in the pan.
- Remove the springform ring and transfer to a platter; dust with cocoa powder or powdered sugar or coat with ganache. Garnish with berries.
Chocolate Ganache
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. milk or dark chocolate
- 16 oz. coconut oil
Directions:
- In a double boiler, melt chocolate and stir until smooth.
- Add coconut oil and stir until well blended.
- Pour ganache over everything.
Like what you see? Why not take a class with Chef Char? She teaches classes at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market. Those classes are typically held every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can also follow Chef Char on Facebook and be sure to check out her favorite recipes.
