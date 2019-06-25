New Holland Brewing Company is celebrating Michigan with their Lake Life Vodka. The new spirit is 80 proof, and is described as "a smooth entry with subtle sweetness followed by hints of spice, finished crisp, clean and quick". The company wanted to make a vodka that went hand in hand with Michiganders' love of heading out to the beach, or relaxing on a boat.

Taylor Remy from the New Holland Brewing Pub on 8th in Holland joined us in studio to show us one of the many summery options you have if you want to get in on the "Lake Life" and use Lake Life Vodka.

Lake Life Lemonade

1 oz. Lake Life Vodka

1 oz. Orange Liqueur

1 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

Shake and strain over ice into a Collins glass

Top with carbonated soda

You can purchase Lake Life Vodka at local retailers for around $19.99 per 750 milliliter bottle.

