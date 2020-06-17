Chef Char shared grilled kielbasa and vegetable 'noodles' recipe

Flavors we know, and love, with a healthy twist.

Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try! This week she shares a recipe packed with flavor, but with a healthy twist -- grilled kielbasa with vegetable noodles.

Grilled Polska Kielbasa and Vegetable “Noodles”

Ingredients

1 package Polska kielbasa, grilled or sautéed and cut into ½ inch slices

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 Tablespoon unsalted butter

1 sweet onion

1 each red, yellow and orange bell pepper, seeded and sliced

1-2 cloves minced garlic

1 medium carrot

6-8 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 small zucchini

1 small yellow squash

1-2 teaspoons minced Italian herbs such as parsley, oregano, basil, thyme

1 Tablespoon Parmesan cheese

Directions

In a separate pan, grill or sauté the sliced sausage until done.

For the vegetable noodles, cut off the end and the stem of the zucchini and the yellow squash and slice julienne (a spiralizer gadget works great for this task).

Wash and peel the carrot and, using a vegetable peeler, peel the carrot and slice the remaining carrot into long ribbons.

In a sauté pan over medium heat, add olive oil and butter while pan gets hot. Once pan and oil is hot, add onions and bell peppers.

Cook the peppers and onions until veggies start to soften, then add minced garlic and stir.

Add carrot ribbons and the halved cherry tomatoes and toss the pan for a minute.

Add the zucchini and yellow squash to pan. Allow vegetables to cook for 1-2 minutes, stir for even cooking.

Add sausage, herbs and Parmesan cheese.

Transfer ingredients to a plate and garnish with additional herbs and cheese, if desired.

Key Guidelines to Spiralizable Produce

The vegetable cannot be hollow, seeded or have a tough core.

The vegetable must be at least 1.5″ in diameter for best experience.

The vegetable should be at least 2″ long for best experience.

The vegetable must have a firm, solid flesh (no squishy, juicy fruits or veggies.)

Here is a list of common spiralizable fruits and vegetables:

Apple

Beet

Bell Pepper

Broccoli

Butternut Squash

Cabbage

Carrot

Celeriac

Chayote

Cucumber

Daikon Radish

Jicama

Kohlrabi

Onion

Parsnip

Pear

Plantain

Radish, black

Rutabaga

Sweet Potato

Taro Root

Turnip

White Potato

Zucchini + Summer Squash

Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com

