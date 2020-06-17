Chef Char shared grilled kielbasa and vegetable 'noodles' recipe

Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try! This week she shares a recipe packed with flavor, but with a healthy twist -- grilled kielbasa with vegetable noodles.
Grilled Polska Kielbasa and Vegetable “Noodles”
Ingredients
1 package Polska kielbasa, grilled or sautéed and cut into ½ inch slices
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
1 sweet onion
1 each red, yellow and orange bell pepper, seeded and sliced
1-2 cloves minced garlic
1 medium carrot
6-8 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
1 small zucchini
1 small yellow squash
1-2 teaspoons minced Italian herbs such as parsley, oregano, basil, thyme
1 Tablespoon Parmesan cheese
Directions
- In a separate pan, grill or sauté the sliced sausage until done.
- For the vegetable noodles, cut off the end and the stem of the zucchini and the yellow squash and slice julienne (a spiralizer gadget works great for this task).
- Wash and peel the carrot and, using a vegetable peeler, peel the carrot and slice the remaining carrot into long ribbons.
- In a sauté pan over medium heat, add olive oil and butter while pan gets hot. Once pan and oil is hot, add onions and bell peppers.
- Cook the peppers and onions until veggies start to soften, then add minced garlic and stir.
- Add carrot ribbons and the halved cherry tomatoes and toss the pan for a minute.
- Add the zucchini and yellow squash to pan. Allow vegetables to cook for 1-2 minutes, stir for even cooking.
- Add sausage, herbs and Parmesan cheese.
- Transfer ingredients to a plate and garnish with additional herbs and cheese, if desired.
Key Guidelines to Spiralizable Produce
- The vegetable cannot be hollow, seeded or have a tough core.
- The vegetable must be at least 1.5″ in diameter for best experience.
- The vegetable should be at least 2″ long for best experience.
- The vegetable must have a firm, solid flesh (no squishy, juicy fruits or veggies.)
Here is a list of common spiralizable fruits and vegetables:
- Apple
- Beet
- Bell Pepper
- Broccoli
- Butternut Squash
- Cabbage
- Carrot
- Celeriac
- Chayote
- Cucumber
- Daikon Radish
- Jicama
- Kohlrabi
- Onion
- Parsnip
- Pear
- Plantain
- Radish, black
- Rutabaga
- Sweet Potato
- Taro Root
- Turnip
- White Potato
- Zucchini + Summer Squash
Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com
