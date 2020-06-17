x
Chef Char shared grilled kielbasa and vegetable 'noodles' recipe

Flavors we know, and love, with a healthy twist.
Credit: Courtesy of Chef Char Morse

Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try! This week she shares a recipe packed with flavor, but with a healthy twist -- grilled kielbasa with vegetable noodles. 

Grilled Polska Kielbasa and Vegetable “Noodles”

Ingredients
1 package Polska kielbasa, grilled or sautéed and cut into ½ inch slices
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
1 sweet onion
1 each red, yellow and orange bell pepper, seeded and sliced
1-2 cloves minced garlic
1 medium carrot
6-8 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
1 small zucchini
1 small yellow squash
1-2 teaspoons minced Italian herbs such as parsley, oregano, basil, thyme
1 Tablespoon Parmesan cheese

Directions

  • In a separate pan, grill or sauté the sliced sausage until done.
  • For the vegetable noodles, cut off the end and the stem of the zucchini and the yellow squash and slice julienne (a spiralizer gadget works great for this task).  
  • Wash and peel the carrot and, using a vegetable peeler, peel the carrot and slice the remaining carrot into long ribbons.  
  • In a sauté pan over medium heat, add olive oil and butter while pan gets hot.  Once pan and oil is hot, add onions and bell peppers.  
  • Cook the peppers and onions until veggies start to soften, then add minced garlic and stir.  
  • Add carrot ribbons and the halved cherry tomatoes and toss the pan for a minute.
  • Add the zucchini and yellow squash to pan.  Allow vegetables to cook for 1-2 minutes, stir for even cooking.  
  • Add sausage, herbs and Parmesan cheese.
  • Transfer ingredients to a plate and garnish with additional herbs and cheese, if desired.

Key Guidelines to Spiralizable Produce

  • The vegetable cannot be hollow, seeded or have a tough core.
  • The vegetable must be at least 1.5″ in diameter for best experience.
  • The vegetable should be at least 2″ long for best experience.
  • The vegetable must have a firm, solid flesh (no squishy, juicy fruits or veggies.)

Here is a list of common spiralizable fruits and vegetables:

  • Apple
  • Beet
  • Bell Pepper
  • Broccoli
  • Butternut Squash
  • Cabbage
  • Carrot
  • Celeriac
  • Chayote
  • Cucumber
  • Daikon Radish
  • Jicama
  • Kohlrabi
  • Onion
  • Parsnip
  • Pear
  • Plantain
  • Radish, black
  • Rutabaga
  • Sweet Potato
  • Taro Root
  • Turnip
  • White Potato
  • Zucchini + Summer Squash

Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com

