Ingredients

10 jalapeno peppers, sliced in half lengthwise and pith/seeds removed (use rubber gloves so your hands don't burn). Leave the stem if you can on some or all of the halves.

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

8 ounces jack cheese, shredded

1 scallion, chopped

½ teaspoon salt

1 package refrigerated crescent rolls

2 eggs, beaten

candy eyeballs

Instructions

Preheat oven 400° F. In a small bowl, mix the cream cheese, jack cheese, scallion and salt until well blended. Roll out the crescent rolls and separate into 4 rectangles with a perforation in the middle of each. Press your fingers into the perforations to seal them. Using a pizza cutter, cut each rectangle into 10 long pieces lengthwise. Fill each jalepeño half with the cheese mixture. Wrap each jalapeño half with the dough, leaving a space for the eyes. Use two pieces of dough if necessary. Brush with egg mixture and place on baking sheet. Bake in oven for 8-10 minutes. Remove from the oven and press the eyes into the cheese where the opening is. Remove eyes before eating. You may also use a little cream cheese and a piece of black olive for the eyes. Serve immediately.

Recipe reprinted courtesy of The Hopeless Housewife

