Chef Mark Kingshott joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us a healthy green gazpacho.

Green Gazpacho with Crispy Pancetta

Yields 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

1 green bell pepper, seeds removed

1 cucumber, diced

1 zucchini, diced

1 jalapeno, seeds removed

3 cloves of garlic

1 shallot

Juice of 2 lemons

2 TB fresh dill

½ cup fresh basil leaves

¾ cup cold water

4 cups baby spinach

½ cup toasted pepitas

Sour Cream

8oz Pancetta, diced

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Directions:

Place bell pepper, cucumber, zucchini, garlic, jalapeno, shallot, lemon juice, dill, basil, water and spinach in a food processor or blender. Puree until smooth. Taste, add salt and pepper as needed, puree again. Add more water if too thick. Heat a saute pan on medium, add 1 TB olive oil. Add pancetta, cook until crispy. Pour Gazpacho into bowls, top with pancetta, top with dollop of sour cream. Serve.

