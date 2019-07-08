GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Healthy doesn't mean salad. Chef Mark Kingshott joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us a healthy green gazpacho.

Green Gazpacho with Crispy Pancetta

Yields 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 green bell pepper, seeds removed 
  • 1 cucumber, diced 
  • 1 zucchini, diced 
  • 1 jalapeno, seeds removed 
  • 3 cloves of garlic 
  • 1 shallot 
  • Juice of 2 lemons 
  • 2 TB fresh dill 
  • ½ cup fresh basil leaves 
  • ¾ cup cold water 
  • 4 cups baby spinach 
  • ½ cup toasted pepitas 
  • Sour Cream 
  • 8oz Pancetta, diced 
  • Salt and Pepper to Taste

Directions:

  1. Place bell pepper, cucumber, zucchini, garlic, jalapeno, shallot, lemon juice, dill, basil, water and spinach in a food processor or blender. Puree until smooth. Taste, add salt and pepper as needed, puree again. Add more water if too thick.   
  2. Heat a saute pan on medium, add 1 TB olive oil. Add pancetta, cook until crispy. 
  3. Pour Gazpacho into bowls, top with pancetta, top with dollop of sour cream.
  4. Serve.

For more on Chef Mark Kingshott, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.