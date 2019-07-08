GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Healthy doesn't mean salad. Chef Mark Kingshott joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us a healthy green gazpacho.
Green Gazpacho with Crispy Pancetta
Yields 6-8 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 green bell pepper, seeds removed
- 1 cucumber, diced
- 1 zucchini, diced
- 1 jalapeno, seeds removed
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 shallot
- Juice of 2 lemons
- 2 TB fresh dill
- ½ cup fresh basil leaves
- ¾ cup cold water
- 4 cups baby spinach
- ½ cup toasted pepitas
- Sour Cream
- 8oz Pancetta, diced
- Salt and Pepper to Taste
Directions:
- Place bell pepper, cucumber, zucchini, garlic, jalapeno, shallot, lemon juice, dill, basil, water and spinach in a food processor or blender. Puree until smooth. Taste, add salt and pepper as needed, puree again. Add more water if too thick.
- Heat a saute pan on medium, add 1 TB olive oil. Add pancetta, cook until crispy.
- Pour Gazpacho into bowls, top with pancetta, top with dollop of sour cream.
- Serve.
