GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're not ready to let go of fall yet, you're not alone! The Ginger Chef joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show off a healthy, autumnal dish for those in denial of winter.

Autumn Brussels Sprouts Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 lb Brussels sprouts

1 large shallot, sliced

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup hazelnuts, chopped

¼ cup blue cheese

1 medium bosc pear, sliced

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Directions:

Trim woody ends from Brussels sprouts and slice very thinly. (*note* you may use a mandolin on a 1/4in setting. Use caution when slicing) If hazelnuts are raw, toast hazelnuts in a 350 degree oven for 5-7 minutes until slightly golden. Cool completely. In a small bowl, whisk together extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup and Dijon. Add a dash of salt and pepper as desired. Toss together shaved Brussels sprouts and vinaigrette. Top with toasted hazelnuts, sliced shallot, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese and sliced pear. Enjoy. *note* If making ahead, wait to slice the pear until just before serving.

You can follow The Ginger Chef on Facebook.

Check out these other Better Bites:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.