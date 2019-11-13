GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're not ready to let go of fall yet, you're not alone! The Ginger Chef joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show off a healthy, autumnal dish for those in denial of winter.

Autumn Brussels Sprouts Salad

Serves: 4 

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Brussels sprouts
  • 1 large shallot, sliced
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • ½ cup hazelnuts, chopped
  • ¼ cup blue cheese
  • 1 medium bosc pear, sliced 
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard

Directions:

  1. Trim woody ends from Brussels sprouts and slice very thinly. (*note* you may use a mandolin on a 1/4in setting. Use caution when slicing) 
  2. If hazelnuts are raw, toast hazelnuts in a 350 degree oven for 5-7 minutes until slightly golden. Cool completely. 
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup and Dijon. Add a dash of salt and pepper as desired. 
  4. Toss together shaved Brussels sprouts and vinaigrette. 
  5. Top with toasted hazelnuts, sliced shallot, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese and sliced pear. 
  6. Enjoy.  
  7. *note* If making ahead, wait to slice the pear until just before serving.

