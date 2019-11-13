GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're not ready to let go of fall yet, you're not alone! The Ginger Chef joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show off a healthy, autumnal dish for those in denial of winter.
Autumn Brussels Sprouts Salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Brussels sprouts
- 1 large shallot, sliced
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ½ cup hazelnuts, chopped
- ¼ cup blue cheese
- 1 medium bosc pear, sliced
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
Directions:
- Trim woody ends from Brussels sprouts and slice very thinly. (*note* you may use a mandolin on a 1/4in setting. Use caution when slicing)
- If hazelnuts are raw, toast hazelnuts in a 350 degree oven for 5-7 minutes until slightly golden. Cool completely.
- In a small bowl, whisk together extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup and Dijon. Add a dash of salt and pepper as desired.
- Toss together shaved Brussels sprouts and vinaigrette.
- Top with toasted hazelnuts, sliced shallot, dried cranberries, crumbled blue cheese and sliced pear.
- Enjoy.
- *note* If making ahead, wait to slice the pear until just before serving.
You can follow The Ginger Chef on Facebook.
