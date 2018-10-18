MICHIGAN - Halloween is around the corner with sweets and treats a-plenty. Registered Dietitian Wendy Brookhouse from The McCahill Group, shared healthy substitutions to some popular fall treats.

In October there are added temptations to consume added sugars with candy and treats. It is important to avoid added sugars because they provide "empty calories," may be chosen instead of nutrient-dense items and can trigger inflammation.

Here are a few simple, nutrient-dense alternatives to decrease sugar intake and promote healthy eating this fall, and throughout the year.

DIY PUMPKIN COFFEE DRINK

Substitute DIY pumpkin coffee drink instead of coffee house purchased latte with whipped cream. The homemade drink will provide ½ the calories and ¼ the amount of added sugars as the expertly prepared & expensive version.

DIY Pumpkin Coffee Drink, 1 serving

INGREDIENTS

3 Tablespoons canned pumpkin

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ cup milk (skim, or vanilla almond milk)

1 tablespoon 100% maple syrup

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup (8oz) freshly brewed coffee

Sprinkle of cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a sauce pan, or cup, mix almond milk and pumpkin.

2. Cook on medium heat on stove top, or microwave for 30-45 seconds.

3. Remove from heat, stir in vanilla, spices and syrup, and process in a blender for 30 seconds until foamy.

4. Sprinkle cinnamon on top and enjoy!

APPLES AND PEANUT BUTTER INSTEAD OF A CARAMEL APPLE

The caramel adds only simple sugars, the fruit provides natural sweetness. Peanut butter is a healthy protein source.

Simply slice an apple in half and spread peanut butter on top instead of caramel. You can add crushed nuts or dried fruit for accents.

INFUSED WATER

Infuse water with kiwi and orange slices for a colorful, festive and refreshing fruit drink rather than having a sweetened drink with empty calories or sugar. And remember to always drink water throughout the day. Simply fill a reusable water bottle before trick or treating.

EASY CROCK-POT CHILI

Save time and energy on Halloween day by putting chili ingredients in a crock-pot in the morning. Dinner will be ready to go in the evening, while preparing for treaters or costumes.

INGREDIENTS

1 can each of; dark red kidney beans, red kidney beans and pinto beans

1 can sweet corn

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped (if meat preferred, brown onion with 1 pound lean ground beef or turkey burger before including)

1 28oz can diced tomatoes

½ cup Low Sodium chicken broth

1 clove garlic

2 TBSP chili powder, 2tsp cumin, 2tsp oregano

INSTRUCTIONS

Place all ingredients in crock-pot and cook for 6 to 8 hours on low setting.

