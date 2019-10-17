GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a fall staple and can be used in a number of ways from coffee to pie and even dog treats: Pumpkin!
Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Wendy Brookhouse joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show off some healthy ways you can use pumpkin.
Breakfast Bites Pumpkin Treats
Ingredients
1 cup pumpkin puree
1 cup oats
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ginger
Optional chocolate chips
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin, oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, & ginger.
- Mold the oat mixture into golf-ball sized cookies and lay on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- Bake 20 minutes.
Crock-Pot Pumpkin Chili
Swap out canned tomatoes with pumpkin puree!
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound ground turkey
1 onion (chopped)
14.5 oz. diced tomatoes (canned)
15 oz. pumpkin puree (canned)
15 oz. chili beans (canned)
15 oz. black beans (canned)
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
1 ½ tablespoons chili powder
Directions
- Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once oil is hot, add ground turkey and chopped onion.
- Continue to cook until ground turkey is crumbly and no longer pink, and then drain and discard any fat.
- Transfer cooked turkey and onions to a slow cooker and stir in all remaining ingredients.
- Set crock pot to the low heat setting. Cover and cook for 3 hours
Greek Yogurt Pumpkin Pie Spice Fruit Dip
Use as a dip for apple and pear slices. This also makes a great spread for bagels and toast.
Ingredients
3/4 cup of canned (or fresh!) pumpkin puree
1 cup of plain Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon of ground cloves (or just a pinch!)
1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Honey, maple syrup, or other natural sweetener, if desired, to taste
Directions
- Heat the pumpkin purée over medium heat. Stir occasionally with a spatula, until it becomes fragrant, about 3 minutes.
- Stir in the spices and allow the puree to cook for about 1 additional minute.
- Remove the pumpkin from the heat and allow it to cool for a few minutes
- Combine the pumpkin mixture, yogurt, and vanilla in a blender, food processor, or even a mixer and process until everything is fully combined. You may need to scrape down the sides with a spatula to make sure there are no pockets of yogurt or pumpkin!
- Transfer the dip to a container or bowl, cover, and refrigerate for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld.
- Serve and enjoy!
Pumpkin Hummus
Ingredients
2 T lemon juice
3 T extra virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic 1/2 tsp salt 1 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp cayenne pepper 1/4 tsp paprika
2 cans garbanzo beans, drained
1 can pumpkin puree
Directions
- Blend all ingredients in a food processor until well combined.
- Transfer to a container and refrigerate to set, about 2 hours.
- Enjoy with cut vegetables, whole wheat pita, whole grain crackers, or as a condiment on a whole wheat wrap.
Nutrition Information
Pumpkin has an impressive nutrient profile. One cup of cooked pumpkin (245 grams) contains:
- Calories: 49 Protein: 2 grams Carbs: 12 grams Fiber: 3 grams
- Vitamin A: 245% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI) Vitamin C: 19% of the RDI
- Potassium: 16% of the RDI Manganese: 11% of the RDI Vitamin B2: 11% of the RDI
- Vitamin E: 10% of the RDI Iron: 8% of the RDI
