It's a fall staple and can be used in a number of ways from coffee to pie and even dog treats: Pumpkin!

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Wendy Brookhouse showed off some healthy ways you can use pumpkin.

Breakfast Bites Pumpkin Treats

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 cup oats

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

Optional chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, mix together the pumpkin, oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, & ginger. Mold the oat mixture into golf-ball sized cookies and lay on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes.

Crock-Pot Pumpkin Chili

Swap out canned tomatoes with pumpkin puree!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound ground turkey

1 onion (chopped)

14.5 oz. diced tomatoes (canned)

15 oz. pumpkin puree (canned)

15 oz. chili beans (canned)

15 oz. black beans (canned)

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 ½ tablespoons chili powder

Directions

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once oil is hot, add ground turkey and chopped onion. Continue to cook until ground turkey is crumbly and no longer pink, and then drain and discard any fat. Transfer cooked turkey and onions to a slow cooker and stir in all remaining ingredients. Set crock pot to the low heat setting. Cover and cook for 3 hours

Greek Yogurt Pumpkin Pie Spice Fruit Dip

Use as a dip for apple and pear slices. This also makes a great spread for bagels and toast.

Ingredients

3/4 cup of canned (or fresh!) pumpkin puree

1 cup of plain Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon of ground cloves (or just a pinch!)

1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Honey, maple syrup, or other natural sweetener, if desired, to taste

Directions

Heat the pumpkin purée over medium heat. Stir occasionally with a spatula, until it becomes fragrant, about 3 minutes. Stir in the spices and allow the puree to cook for about 1 additional minute. Remove the pumpkin from the heat and allow it to cool for a few minutes Combine the pumpkin mixture, yogurt, and vanilla in a blender, food processor, or even a mixer and process until everything is fully combined. You may need to scrape down the sides with a spatula to make sure there are no pockets of yogurt or pumpkin! Transfer the dip to a container or bowl, cover, and refrigerate for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld. Serve and enjoy!

Pumpkin Hummus

Ingredients

2 T lemon juice

3 T extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic 1/2 tsp salt 1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper 1/4 tsp paprika

2 cans garbanzo beans, drained

1 can pumpkin puree

Directions

Blend all ingredients in a food processor until well combined. Transfer to a container and refrigerate to set, about 2 hours. Enjoy with cut vegetables, whole wheat pita, whole grain crackers, or as a condiment on a whole wheat wrap.

Nutrition Information

Pumpkin has an impressive nutrient profile. One cup of cooked pumpkin (245 grams) contains:

Calories: 49 Protein: 2 grams Carbs: 12 grams Fiber: 3 grams

Vitamin A: 245% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI) Vitamin C: 19% of the RDI

Potassium: 16% of the RDI Manganese: 11% of the RDI Vitamin B2: 11% of the RDI

Vitamin E: 10% of the RDI Iron: 8% of the RDI

