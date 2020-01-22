GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Who says the Super Bowl can't be a healthy time? The Ginger Chef joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us how to keep that New Year's resolution while also enjoying the big game.

Buffalo Chicken Celery Sticks

Ingredients:

1 bunch pascal celery, trimmed and cut into 3 inch stalks

1 lb cooked rotisserie chicken

½-3/4 cup prepared buffalo sauce (Sweet Baby Ray’s or similar)

½ tsp celery salt

2 tbsp ranch dressing

2 tbsp cilantro, minced

Method:

1. Prepare celery stalks by trimming top and bottom of each stalk and cutting each stalk into 3 inch pieces. Set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, combine cooked chicken, buffalo sauce and celery salt.

3. Scoop 2 tbsp chicken onto each celery stalk.

4. Top with ranch dressing and cilantro as desired.

5. Enjoy.

