GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Zucchini makes a great alternative to traditional pasta when you're trying to make healthy substitutions. Chef Mark Kingshott joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us a zucchini pappardelle "pasta."

Ingredients:

3 slices of thick cut bacon, cut into thin strips

½ large onion, diced

5 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 28 oz can of peeled, whole san Marzano tomatoes

1 tsp chopped fresh thyme

3 TB chopped basil

1 bay leaf

1 ½ cups dry white wine

½ cup chicken broth, unsalted if possible

1 tsp fennel seeds

4 to 5 chicken breasts

¼ cup chopped parsley

3 medium to large zucchini, sliced lengthwise on a mandolin, super thin

Olive oil

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Directions:

In a large sauce pan or stock pot, place bacon into it and heat on medium low. Stir often and cook until almost crispy. Add onion and garlic and turn heat up to medium. Cook for 5 minutes, stir often. Add tomatoes, break up pieces with spoon. Add thyme, basil, white wine, bay leaf, chicken broth and fennel. Bring to a light boil, reduce heat to medium low. Add chicken and simmer for 20 minutes.

In a large saute pan, heat 2 TB of olive oil on medium heat. Add zucchini. Saute until zucchini softens. Add a pinch of salt. Set aside

Once chicken is cooked, remove bay leaf, add parsley. Taste, add salt and pepper as needed. Remove chicken, serve it and sauce over zucchini pappardelle.

