GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In an attempt to help West Michigan become more heart-healthy, RedWater Restaurants has teamed up with the American Heart Association to bring together a unique and healthy array of options on all of their menus.
Chef Nick Aslanian joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us a delicious option you can get right now at Reds at Thousand Oaks during Heart Month.
Roasted Pork Tenderloin
1 serving
Ingredients:
- 5 ounces of trimmed pork tenderloin
- 0.25 cup of cooked quinoa blend
- 2 ounces of baby kale blend
- 2 tablespoons of roasted fuji apple (diced small) (See Recipe)
- 0.25 teaspoons of fresh garlic (minced)
- 0.5 tablespoons of dried cranberries (rough chop)
- 1 teaspoon of pomegranate reduction (see recipe)
- 1 teaspoon of roasted pistachios (chopped fine)
- 2 dashes of Kosher salt
- 1 dash of ground black pepper
Directions:
- Season the pork tenderloin with the salt and pepper, then roast at 425 degrees until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Set aside to rest for one minute.
- In a separate pan combine the quinoa, garlic, apples, cranberries and kale blend along with a tablespoon of water.
- Cook until all of the water has evaporated and the greens have wilted.
- Make a neat pile of the kale, apple, cranberry and quinoa blend just off the center of a plate.
- Slice the pork tenderloin into thick slices.
- Lightly drizzle the pomegranate reduction around the plate just outside the other ingredients.
- Garnish with finely chopped pistachios.
Pomegranate Reduction
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of pomegranate juice
- 1 cup of white balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup of real maple syrup
Directions:
- Combine all three ingredients in a heavy bottom saucepan.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until the liquid has reduced by half.
- The sauce should easily coat the back of a spoon when finished.
- Remove the sauce from the heat.
Roasted Fuji Apples
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of Fuji Apples (peeled & diced small)
- 0.5 tablespoon of blended oil
- 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon of real maple syrup
Directions:
- Toss the apples with the oil, cinnamon, and syrup.
- Spread out evenly on a parchment-lined sheet tray.
- Bake at 350 until the apples begin to soften and caramelize around the edges. About five to seven minutes.
- Carefully transfer the sheet tray to a rack to cool.
