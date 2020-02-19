GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In an attempt to help West Michigan become more heart-healthy, RedWater Restaurants has teamed up with the American Heart Association to bring together a unique and healthy array of options on all of their menus. 

Chef Nick Aslanian joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us a delicious option you can get right now at Reds at Thousand Oaks during Heart Month.

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

1 serving

Ingredients:

  • 5 ounces of trimmed pork tenderloin
  • 0.25 cup of cooked quinoa blend
  • 2 ounces of baby kale blend
  • 2 tablespoons of roasted fuji apple (diced small) (See Recipe)
  • 0.25 teaspoons of fresh garlic (minced)
  • 0.5 tablespoons of dried cranberries (rough chop)
  • 1 teaspoon of pomegranate reduction (see recipe)
  • 1 teaspoon of roasted pistachios (chopped fine)
  • 2 dashes of Kosher salt
  • 1 dash of ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. Season the pork tenderloin with the salt and pepper, then roast at 425 degrees until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Set aside to rest for one minute.
  2. In a separate pan combine the quinoa, garlic, apples, cranberries and kale blend along with a tablespoon of water.
  3. Cook until all of the water has evaporated and the greens have wilted.
  4. Make a neat pile of the kale, apple, cranberry and quinoa blend just off the center of a plate.
  5. Slice the pork tenderloin into thick slices.
  6. Lightly drizzle the pomegranate reduction around the plate just outside the other ingredients.
  7. Garnish with finely chopped pistachios.

Pomegranate Reduction

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of pomegranate juice
  • 1 cup of white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup of real maple syrup

Directions:

  1. Combine all three ingredients in a heavy bottom saucepan.
  2. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until the liquid has reduced by half.
  3. The sauce should easily coat the back of a spoon when finished.
  4. Remove the sauce from the heat.

Roasted Fuji Apples

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of Fuji Apples (peeled & diced small)
  • 0.5 tablespoon of blended oil
  • 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon of real maple syrup

Directions:

  1. Toss the apples with the oil, cinnamon, and syrup.
  2. Spread out evenly on a parchment-lined sheet tray.
  3. Bake at 350 until the apples begin to soften and caramelize around the edges. About five to seven minutes. 
  4. Carefully transfer the sheet tray to a rack to cool.

To see all the heart-healthy options being offered this month, click here

RELATED: Get heart-healthy with RedWater Restaurants

RELATED: On the Menu: Healthy Fats without Fish!

RELATED VIDEO: 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.