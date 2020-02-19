GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In an attempt to help West Michigan become more heart-healthy, RedWater Restaurants has teamed up with the American Heart Association to bring together a unique and healthy array of options on all of their menus.

Chef Nick Aslanian joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us a delicious option you can get right now at Reds at Thousand Oaks during Heart Month.

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

1 serving

Ingredients:

5 ounces of trimmed pork tenderloin

0.25 cup of cooked quinoa blend

2 ounces of baby kale blend

2 tablespoons of roasted fuji apple (diced small) (See Recipe)

0.25 teaspoons of fresh garlic (minced)

0.5 tablespoons of dried cranberries (rough chop)

1 teaspoon of pomegranate reduction (see recipe)

1 teaspoon of roasted pistachios (chopped fine)

2 dashes of Kosher salt

1 dash of ground black pepper

Directions:

Season the pork tenderloin with the salt and pepper, then roast at 425 degrees until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Set aside to rest for one minute. In a separate pan combine the quinoa, garlic, apples, cranberries and kale blend along with a tablespoon of water. Cook until all of the water has evaporated and the greens have wilted. Make a neat pile of the kale, apple, cranberry and quinoa blend just off the center of a plate. Slice the pork tenderloin into thick slices. Lightly drizzle the pomegranate reduction around the plate just outside the other ingredients. Garnish with finely chopped pistachios.

Pomegranate Reduction

Ingredients:

2 cups of pomegranate juice

1 cup of white balsamic vinegar

1 cup of real maple syrup

Directions:

Combine all three ingredients in a heavy bottom saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until the liquid has reduced by half. The sauce should easily coat the back of a spoon when finished. Remove the sauce from the heat.

Roasted Fuji Apples

Ingredients:

1 pound of Fuji Apples (peeled & diced small)

0.5 tablespoon of blended oil

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon of real maple syrup

Directions:

Toss the apples with the oil, cinnamon, and syrup. Spread out evenly on a parchment-lined sheet tray. Bake at 350 until the apples begin to soften and caramelize around the edges. About five to seven minutes. Carefully transfer the sheet tray to a rack to cool.

To see all the heart-healthy options being offered this month, click here.

RELATED: Get heart-healthy with RedWater Restaurants

RELATED: On the Menu: Healthy Fats without Fish!

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.