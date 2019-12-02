GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 1 Family pack (about 7-8 chick breast halves)

¼ cup olive oil, EVOO if possible

2 T fresh chopped Garlic

2 T Italian Seasoning

1/2 T kosher Salt

1 T Black pepper

1 1 gallon zip loc

Put all into zip loc, make sure all chicken is coated evenly.

Let sit in refrigerator at least 24 hours

Leftover tortilla chips, pureed into meal

Put tortilla meal into a bowl and dredge chicken through.

Bake at 350 for 25 minutes or until internal temperature is 165 degrees.

Enjoy fresh, then utilize leftover chicken over salads cold, reheat and make chicken parm, have a ball!

Courtesy: Sous Chef Tommy FitzGerald, Mercy Health