GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Ginger/Orange Sauce: yields 1 quart

Ingredients:

3 cups soy sauce

3 oranges zested/juiced

1 TB granulated orange peel

¼ cup grated ginger

½ cup sesame oil

1 cup scallion (thinly sliced)

Directions:

Mix all ingredients evenly. Store, label, date.

