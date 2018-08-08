White Bean & Chicken Taco w/ Citrus Avocado Salsa

Ingredients:

Marinated Chicken:

1 TBSP Olive Oil

1 TBSP Lime Juice, Freshly Squeezed

1 TBSP Orange Juice, Freshly Squeezed

6 oz Chicken Breast, Raw, Diced/Minced

Fresh Tortillas:

2 cups Masa Harina

1 1/4 cups Water (Room Temp)

Citrus Avocado Salsa:

1/2 cup Hass Avocado, Cubed 1/4 cup Radishes, Fresh, sliced thinly or Julienned

1/2 cup Grapefruit, segments, 1/2" Pieces

1/4 cup Oranges, segments, 1/2 " Pieces

1 TBSP Lime Juice, Freshly Squeezed

1 TBSP Cilantro, Freshly Chopped

1 TBSP Olive Oil

1/4 tsp Sea Salt

1/4 tsp Black Pepper, table grind

1/4 tsp Cumin, Ground

Peruvian White Beans:

1/2 TBSP Olive Oil

1/4 cup Red Onions, Diced

1 tsp Garlic, Fresh, Diced

1 cup Great Northern or Cannellini Beans, Canned, Drained

1/2 TBSP Green Chiles, Canned

1/2 TBSP Oregano, Fresh

1/2 tsp Sea Salt 4 each Red Leaf Lettuce Leaves

Directions:

1. Wash & prepare all produce items.

2. Fold together all "Marinated Chicken" ingredients. Place into refrigeration for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Strain juices before extending storage time-lines.

3. Prepare fresh tortilla dough according to Masa Harina bag directions. Wrap tightly and store at room temperature at least 30 minutes prior to making/pressing tortillas.

4. Carefully fold together all "Citrus Avocado Salsa" ingredients. Chill until ready to assemble/eat.

5. When ready to prepare final ingredients (before assembling), Cook (marinated) chicken meat in oil, garlic & red onions (as listed in the "Peruvian Beans" ingredients).

6. Sauté onions until translucent and chicken safely temps at 165 Degrees F for 15 seconds. (Use a properly working thermometer to test).

7. Add in beans, chiles, oregano & salt. Sauté until beans are hot.

8. Place Golf-ball sized Masa dough into tortilla press between 2 waxed papers. Gently press down to flatten dough into a 6" circle. Carefully place on a griddle at 450 degrees surface heat. Carefully turn over after 30 seconds. Cook 2nd side for 30 seconds, then turn back to first side for an additional 30 seconds. Place onto serving plate.

To Assemble: Add 1 red lettuce leaf atop of cooked fresh corn tortilla. Top with cooked chicken/Peruvian bean mixture. Finally, add a small amount of the Citrus Avocado Salsa. ENJOY!

