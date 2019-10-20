GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You've carved that spooky jack-o'-lantern that's going to be perfect for the front porch, but now what do you do with the seeds? The Ginger Chef joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us two different and delicious ways you can incorporate the seeds into your next meal.

Curried Squash Soup

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

3 T butter

½ sm onion - small dice

1 tsp sweet curry powder

1 qt vegetable or chicken stock

1 medium butternut squash

2 oz cream cheese salt and pepper

Garnish: 2 tbsp toasted pumpkin seeds

Directions:

Peel, deseed and cube butternut squash. Set aside. In a medium saucepan, heat butter over medium heat. Add onion and celery and sauté until translucent. Add Curry powder and sauté for an additional 30 seconds. Add vegetable stock and butternut squash. Cook until squash is tender. Approximately 15-20 minutes. Puree with immersion blender. Add cream cheese and puree until completely smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with toasted pumpkin seeds on top.

Roasted Beet Salad with Squash Seed Dressing

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

2 small beets

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oils

½ tsp kosher salt

5 oz clamshell of spring mix greens

1 tbsp Butternut Squash Seed Oil (Olive Cart, South Haven/St. Joe)

1 tbsp Thyme Balsamic Vinegar (Old World Olive, Grand Rapids/Rockford)

2 tbsp Pumpkin Seeds

2 oz goat cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Toast pumpkin seeds for 5-7 minutes on a cookie sheet until slightly toasted. Peel beets and coat with extra virgin olive oil and salt. Wrap in foil with 1 tbsp water and bake for 45-60 minutes until tender. Cool completely and chop into bite-sized pieces. Toss greens with squash seed oil and thyme balsamic. Plate greens on 4-6 plates according to how many guests served. Top greens with beets, goat cheese and pumpkin seeds. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

