GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are a lot of delicious ways to eat healthy and you don't need to sacrifice the flavor. A grillmaster from Longhorn Steakhouse joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE at noon to share their Blacked Salmon recipe and all the spices that allow for a bold but healthy dish.

Longhorn's Blackened Salmon

Recipe serves four

Ingredients:

4 7-oz. salmon filets, skin on

4 tablespoons of blackening seasoning (found at local grocery store)

4 cups of rice, cooked

4 cups of broccoli, steamed

4 teaspoons of melted butter

4 lemon wedges

Directions:

Season the flesh side of the salmon filets with the blackening seasoning, boldly seasoning by sprinkling it over the fish one way and then back again. Pat the seasoning into the salmon filets. Heat a sauté pan or cast-iron skillet to medium high heat. A sauté pan/skillet acts similar to a flat-top grill used to sear in the seasoning onto the salmon filets at LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. Place salmon fillets seasoned side down in a well-oiled grill pan. Cook for approx. 3- 4 minutes or until a nice crust forms. Flip the fish over and cook the majority of the time on the skin side. Continue cooking until salmon reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F. Remove from grill. Remove skin by sliding your spatula in between the skin and the fish and discard. Serve each filet on a bed of rice, paired with fresh steamed broccoli. Top each salmon filet with butter and garnish each dish with a lemon wedge. Enjoy!

