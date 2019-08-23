GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chef Char invites you and your mini chef to join her pasta class for kids at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market! Class will be held Saturday, August 24 at 11 a.m.

Chef Char Morse joined Valerie Lego on My West Michigan to get us all ready for her upcoming pasta making class. She even shared a couple recipes you could try at home!

Tickets for the class are available at www.eventbrite.com/d/mi--muskegon/chef-char-morse

Homemade Pasta with Chef Char

Ingredients

Egg Pasta

Egg Pasta Recipe:

1 cup semolina flour

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 eggs

Pinch of sea salt

1 Tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2-4 ounces cold water

Directions

Add all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Using a dough hook on an electric mixer, combine the pasta ingredients until a large ball of dough forms. Remove the ball of pasta dough from the bowl, cover the dough and allow it to rest about 10 minutes before rolling into pasta sheets.

Herb and Cheese Stuffed Fried Ravioli

Cheese and Herb Filling Ingredients

2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup Greek yogurt

6 ounces feta cheese

2 eggs

1 garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoons dried parsley

2 teaspoons dried oregano

Herb Cheese Filling Directions:

Add all ingredients in a bowl and stir until well-combined. Place two freshly rolled pasta sheets on a lightly floured surface. Using a small scoop, form small piles of filling along one of the sheets of pasta. Coat the edge of the pasta sheet and between the piles with egg wash. Place the second pasta sheet over the mounds of cheese filling and press the dough onto the areas where there is egg wash. Cut out each of the pasta “pillows” using a knife or pizza cutter for straight edges or a cookie cutter for fun shapes. Dip completed ravioli pillows into egg wash, then into Italian seasoned breadcrumbs. Fry in a 350 degree pot of oil for 5 minutes or bake in a 350 degree oven for 10-15 minutes.

Follow Chef Char on Facebook www.Facebook.com/ChefCharMorse for class announcements and fun with food.

Visit Chef Char’s blog at www.chefcharmorse.com for Char’s favorite recipes.

