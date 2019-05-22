GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's asparagus season in Michigan! If you want to incorporate the delicious spring vegetable check out this recipe from Mercy Health Sous Chef Tommy Fitzgerald.

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

1 Pound of Michigan Asparagus

1 Tablespoon White Truffle Oil

4 Tablespoon Mayo

1 Lemon

Fresh Cracked Pepper

Truffle Salt if you got it - Kosher is fine too

Shaved Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Add the Truffle Oil to the Mayo. Put in a side cup Toss Asparagus in Olive oil, salt and pepper to taste Grill or pan sear asparagus, do NOT overcook! Add a squeeze of lemon and fresh shaved Parmesan cheese

Courtesy: Mercy Health Sous Chef Tommy Fitzgerald

