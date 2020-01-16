GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s no need to avoid carbs to reach your healthy eating goals.

According to Sarah Van Ereden, RDN and corporate wellness dietitian with Optimal You Fitness Facility, it’s more about quality carbohydrates and food pattern. High fiber, whole food carbohydrates are king when it comes to fueling your body and mind each day.

Sarah joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE at Noon with some quality carb choices, pairing carbs with protein and fat and adding interesting flavors.

Check out this Moroccan Spiced Sweet Potatoes recipe that's perfect for winter:

Moroccan Spiced Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

1/2 T cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp salt

2 T olive oil

2 lb sweet potatoes, diced into 3/4" cubes

1/4 c cilantro, chopped (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. In a small bowl, combine spices and olive oil. Spread the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet. Pour olive oil mixture over potatoes and toss to combine. Spread in a single layer and bake for 30 minutes, stirring once. One potatoes are cooked and crisp, remove from oven and top with cilantro.

*Make a bulk batch of the spice blend and enjoy it on salmon, chicken, roasted vegetables or whole grain salads.

