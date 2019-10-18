GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Feel Good Foodie, Yumna Jawad, shows us how to make no-bake pumpkin balls that are vegan, gluten-free and paleo-friendly!

No-Bake Pumpkin Balls

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups gluten-free oat flour or grind oats in blender until flour-like

1/4 cup rolled oats

2 Tbsp cane sugar

1 Tbsp pumpkin pie spice

1/4 cup almond butter or other nut butter of choice

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup pumpkin puree or pumpkin pie puree

1 tsp vanilla extract

Shredded coconut cacao nibs and crushed walnuts for coating

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine the oat flour, rolled oats, cane sugar and pumpkin pie spice, and mix well. In another medium microwave safe bowl, heat the almond butter for about 30-60 seconds until it has a more liquid form. Mix in the maple syrup, vanilla extract and canned pumpkin. Pour the dry mixture (oats, sugar and spices) into the wet mixture (almond butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract and canned pumpkin), and mix well until a firm texture is formed. If the mixture needs more moisture, add a tablespoon of canned pumpkin, and if it is too moist, you can add a tablespoon of oat flour. Because it's no-bake, you can also taste it and add more cane sugar, if you desire. Using your hands, form batter into small bite sized balls. Roll balls in optional coatings (shredded coconut, chopped walnuts and cacao nibs) and place on a baking sheet. You can enjoy them as is, or refrigerate for 10 minutes to firm up.

For more information, visit https://feelgoodfoodie.net/recipe/no-bake-pumpkin-spice-bliss-balls/

