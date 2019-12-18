GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is something magical about serving a plate of red and green that appeals to both the eyes and holiday spirit.

Mercy Health Registered Dietitian Rebecca Serra shares some recipes to make your foods scream festive by playing up some vibrant red and green colors that come naturally.

Red and green foods are filled with important vitamins and minerals including: beta carotene, lutein, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin B6, folate and more. These vitamins and minerals play important roles in our bodies and can help reduce risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer, and they can help improve our immune system and our eyesight!

For example, pomegranates are rich in the red-pigmented flavonoid called anthocyanins, which may help lower cholesterol. Kale contains the carotenoid lutein, which may play a role in preventing optic conditions like macular degeneration and cataracts. Red bell peppers are an awesome addition to holiday meals, as they are a good source of vitamin B6. This vitamin is important for the formation of red blood cells.

Most of the following festive foods are all simple to put together, but they just might leave a lasting impression on your family and friends.

Festive Red and Green Side Salad

Ingredients:

2-pint container of Red Cherry Tomatoes

½ sliced Cucumber into Quarters

3 tablespoons olive oil

1-1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions:

To start, dump two pints of cherry tomatoes into the bowl (halves or whole) Cut and quarter the cucumbers and add to the bowl Add the olive oil followed by the balsamic vinegar Layer the seasonings on top (basil optional) Mix all ingredients well You can serve immediately or refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving

Recipe courtesy of the Salty Side Dish.

Red and Green Sheet Pan Chicken

Ingredients

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed and cut into pieces at least 1-inch square

2 red bell peppers

2 cups sugar snap peas

1 1/2 T peanut oil

1-2 T sesame seeds, preferably black

Marinade Ingredients:

1/3 cup soy sauce (gluten-free if needed)

2 T unseasoned (unsweetened) rice vinegar

2 T low-carb sweetener of your choice (see notes)

1 T sesame oil

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Directions:

Trim the chicken breasts and cut into pieces at least 1-inch square. Combine soy sauce, rice vinegar, Stevia, agave or maple syrup, sesame oil and garlic powder. Put the chicken into a Ziploc bag and pour in HALF the marinade. Let chicken marinate in the fridge for at least 4 hours (or all day while you’re at work would be even better.) When you’re ready to cook, cover a large baking sheet with foil, then put it in the oven and let the pan get hot while the oven heats to 425F/220C. Drain the marinated chicken well in a colander placed in the sink. Remove the hot baking sheet from the oven and spread the chicken out over the surface (so pieces are not touching). Put baking sheet into the oven and cook chicken 8 minutes. While the chicken cooks, trim ends of the sugar snap peas. Cut out the core and seeds of the red bell peppers and discard; then cut peppers into strips about the same thickness as the sugar snap peas. Put veggies into a bowl and toss with the peanut oil. After 8 minutes, remove pan from the oven and arrange the veggies around the chicken, trying to have each vegetable piece touching the pan as much as you can. Put back into the oven and cook about 12 minutes more, or until the chicken is cooked through Brush cooked chicken and vegetables with the remaining marinade and sprinkle with black sesame seeds. Serve hot. Yields 4 servings.

Recipe courtesy of Kalyn’s Kitchen.

Raw Kale Salad with Pomegranates and Toasted Walnuts

Ingredients

1 bunch kale, torn

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds (from 1/2 fruit)

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped toasted walnuts

Coarse salt and pepper

Directions

Rub kale with olive oil, lime juice, and ginger until well coated. Add pomegranate seeds, red onion, and walnuts and toss. Season with coarse salt and pepper.

Recipe courtesy of Martha Stewart Living.

Christmas Cookie Cutter Pizza Appetizers

Ingredients:

pizza crust dough, homemade or store bought (for these, prepared pizza crust located in the refrigerated area works well.)

1 can of pizza sauce (either pesto or tomato)

1 bag of shredded mozzarella

Red and green pizza toppings: such as green pepper, red pepper, basil, red pepper flakes, tomatoes, broccoli

Directions:

Roll out your dough, as for pizza, on a lightly floured surface. Cut into desired Christmas cookie cutter shapes. If serving as appetizers, don't make them too large. Transfer to prepared cookie sheet. Add sauce, then cheese, then toppings, as for pizza. Bake at 350 degrees until crust is golden and cheese has melted and is bubbly. Make enough... they will go very quickly!

Recipe courtesy of Just a Pinch.

