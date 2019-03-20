GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Feeling fishy for spring? Check out this recipe from The Urban Platter's Sous Chef Tommy Fitzgerald. He whips up a tasty caper slaw and some seared salmon for My West Michigan.

Caper Slaw Recipe

Ingredients:

2 lemons, juiced

3 tbsp capers

¼ C mayonnaise

2 tbsp sugar

1 head green cabbage, chopped

1 carrot, shredded

Directions:

Combine ingredients, serve with salmon

Seared Salmon

Ingredients:

Fillet of salmon

1 orange, zested and juiced

Fresh dill, chopped

Salt & pepper to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

Directions:

Sauté or grill salmon to desired temperature

Recipe courtesy of Sous Chef Tommy Fitzgerald.

