Quarantine Recipes: Elderberry Tea 3 Ways

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Elderberries are a dark purple fruit that some holistic professionals believe can solve quite a few ailments in a natural way.

Chef Char Morse joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings virtually with three different ways to enjoy elderberry tea.

Elderberry Tea Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons dried elderberries (can be found at your local health food store)

1-2 Tablespoons green or black tea

2 cups lukewarm to hot water

Elderberry Tea Directions:

Steep dried berries and tea in water for 5 minutes or more.

For Elderberry Iced Tea: In a large glass, add ice cubes and your favorite fruit and/or herbs (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, mint and/or basil) and pour elderberry tea over ice cubes and fruit. Add honey or sugar if desired.

For Elderberry Spritzer: In a large glass, add ice cubes and your favorite fruit and/or herbs (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, mint and/or basil) and pour elderberry tea half way over ice cubes and fruit. Fill glass with soda water, flavored sparkling water or a clear sweetened soda. Add honey or sugar if desired.

For Elderberry Cream Soda: In a large glass, add ice cubes and your favorite fruit and/or herbs (raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, mint and/or basil) and pour heavy cream over ice cubes until glass is half full with cream. Add elderberry tea until glass is ¾ full. Top drink with soda water or a clear sweetened soda. Add honey or sugar if desired.

