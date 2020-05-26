Quarantine Recipes: Chef Char's Smoked Lemon Turkey Breast

Try out this delicious smoked turkey recipe with a maple orange glaze.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try! This week she shares a Smoked Turkey Breast with Maple Orange Glaze.

Smoked Lemon Turkey

Lemon Turkey Brine Ingredients

1 ½ gallons hot water

1 ½ cups sea salt or kosher salt

1 cup granulated sugar

2 fresh lemons, squeezed

1 ½ gallons cold water

5 to 9 pound turkey breast, thawed (bone in and skin on)

Lemon Turkey Brine Directions

In a 5 large kettle, bring 1 ½ gallons water to a boil.

Dissolve the sea salt, sugar and fresh lemon juice in the hot water. Shut off heat.

Add 1 ½ gallons cold water to the hot water.

Allow brine to cool to room temperature before adding thawed turkey breast.

Allow turkey breast to soak in brine in refrigerator for 24 hours before smoking.

Smoking Directions:

Remove turkey from brine and dry with a paper towel. Load smoker with apple wood chips and preheat to 225 degrees F. Place turkey breast above wood smoke and allow to cook until turkey reaches internal temperature of 165 degrees F, about 2 hours or more. Allow turkey to rest for ten minutes before carving to retain juices in poultry.

Maple Orange Glaze

Maple Orange Glaze Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup orange marmalade

1 cup maple syrup

¼ cup cooking sherry

½ cup orange blossom honey balsamic vinegar (or balsamic vinegar)

Maple Orange Glaze Directions

In a sauté pan, melt the butter and stir in the broth, marmalade, maple syrup, cooking sherry and balsamic vinegar. Stir until smooth and bring to a boil. Boil contents of pan until it starts to condense and thicken, about 10-15 minutes. Spoon maple orange glaze over sliced smoked turkey breast. Serve with roasted sweet potatoes and roasted cauliflower. Enjoy!

