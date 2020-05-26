Quarantine Recipes: Chef Char's Smoked Lemon Turkey Breast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —
Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try! This week she shares a Smoked Turkey Breast with Maple Orange Glaze.
Smoked Lemon Turkey
Lemon Turkey Brine Ingredients
1 ½ gallons hot water
1 ½ cups sea salt or kosher salt
1 cup granulated sugar
2 fresh lemons, squeezed
1 ½ gallons cold water
5 to 9 pound turkey breast, thawed (bone in and skin on)
Lemon Turkey Brine Directions
- In a 5 large kettle, bring 1 ½ gallons water to a boil.
- Dissolve the sea salt, sugar and fresh lemon juice in the hot water. Shut off heat.
- Add 1 ½ gallons cold water to the hot water.
- Allow brine to cool to room temperature before adding thawed turkey breast.
- Allow turkey breast to soak in brine in refrigerator for 24 hours before smoking.
Smoking Directions:
- Remove turkey from brine and dry with a paper towel.
- Load smoker with apple wood chips and preheat to 225 degrees F.
- Place turkey breast above wood smoke and allow to cook until turkey reaches internal temperature of 165 degrees F, about 2 hours or more.
- Allow turkey to rest for ten minutes before carving to retain juices in poultry.
Maple Orange Glaze
Maple Orange Glaze Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup chicken broth
1 cup orange marmalade
1 cup maple syrup
¼ cup cooking sherry
½ cup orange blossom honey balsamic vinegar (or balsamic vinegar)
Maple Orange Glaze Directions
- In a sauté pan, melt the butter and stir in the broth, marmalade, maple syrup, cooking sherry and balsamic vinegar. Stir until smooth and bring to a boil.
- Boil contents of pan until it starts to condense and thicken, about 10-15 minutes. Spoon maple orange glaze over sliced smoked turkey breast.
- Serve with roasted sweet potatoes and roasted cauliflower. Enjoy!
