GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February is Heart Health Month so Registered Dietitian, Wendy Brookhouse is whipping up some delicious, healthy inspiration.

Here are some great options including veggies, fiber, healthy fats, and plant-based proteins that you can make at home.

Chickpea & Red Pepper Soup with Quinoa
Cook 25 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 c cooked quinoa
  • 2 T olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 carrot, chopped
  • 1 stalk celery, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 T paprika
  • 1 yellow pepper, chopped
  • 1 red pepper, chopped
  • 2 15-oz cans low sodium chickpeas
  • 2 c low sodium vegetable broth
  • 2 T red wine vinegar

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a heavy bottomed pot. Add onion, carrot and celery. Cook, stirring, for 5-6 minutes.
  2. Add garlic, paprika, and stir for 1 minute. Add the peppers and cook 5 more minutes.
  3. Add the chickpeas, broth, 1 c of water and bring to boil.
  4. Lower heat and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Turn off heat.
  5. Stir in vinegar and cooked quinoa.

Hummus "Sushi" Roll-Ups

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 c prepared hummus
  • 2 whole wheat tortillas
  • 1/2 c sliced cucumber
  • 1/2 c shredded carrots
  • 1/2 Red bell pepper, sliced thin
  • 1/2 Avocado

Directions:

  1. Spread hummus on tortilla, dividing evening between two wraps. Layer vegetable toppings over entire tortilla.
  2. Add dressing of choice –hot sauce, low-sodium soy sauce, wasabi.
  3. Roll the tortilla, then cut into 2” wide sections. Arrange on a platter and enjoy!

Lemon Garlic Orzo Salad with Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients:

  • For the Orzo and Veggies:
  • 1 Cup Mix of Red Yellow, or Orange Bell Peppers
  • 1 lb Zucchini
  • 12 oz Cherry Tomatoes cut in 1/2
  • 2 tsp Garlic minced
  • 1/2 Cup Onions chopped
  • 1/2 Cup Frozen Corn
  • 3 Tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil divided
  • 1/2 tsp Sea Salt
  • 1/2 tsp Black Pepper Ground
  • 1 Cup Orzo
  • 1 1/2 Cup Vegetable Broth
  • 1/2 Cup Feta, crumbled

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 1/4 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 Tbs Lemon juiced
  • 1/2 tsp Sea Salt
  • 1/4 tsp Black Pepper ground
  • 2-3 tsp Dried Basil
  • 2-3 tsp Dried Parsley

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line 2 sheets with parchment paper.
  2. Place bell peppers and onion on one baking sheet and asparagus and tomatoes on the second. Drizzle each with half the garlic, 1 tablespoons olive oil and ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper; toss well. Roast for 30-35 minutes; remove asparagus and tomatoes after 20 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, place pepitas in a large, dry skillet over medium-low heat. Toast until just fragrant; remove to a plate.
  4. Return skillet to stove, increase heat to medium-high, and add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Once hot, add orzo and stir to coat in oil. Stir often until orzo is slightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Add the vegetable broth and stir. Turn down the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.
  5. In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients until well-combined. Set aside.
  6. Once the liquid is absorbed into the orzo, add the roasted vegetables (and accumulated juices) and dressing; stir well. Top with feta before serving.

