GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February is Heart Health Month so Registered Dietitian, Wendy Brookhouse is whipping up some delicious, healthy inspiration.

Here are some great options including veggies, fiber, healthy fats, and plant-based proteins that you can make at home.

Chickpea & Red Pepper Soup with Quinoa

Cook 25 minutes

Serves 4

Source: Delish.com

Chickpea and Red Pepper Soup with Quinoa for Heart Health Month from The McCahill Group.

The McCahill Group

Ingredients:

1 1/2 c cooked quinoa

2 T olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 T paprika

1 yellow pepper, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

2 15-oz cans low sodium chickpeas

2 c low sodium vegetable broth

2 T red wine vinegar

Directions:

Heat oil in a heavy bottomed pot. Add onion, carrot and celery. Cook, stirring, for 5-6 minutes. Add garlic, paprika, and stir for 1 minute. Add the peppers and cook 5 more minutes. Add the chickpeas, broth, 1 c of water and bring to boil. Lower heat and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Turn off heat. Stir in vinegar and cooked quinoa.

Hummus "Sushi" Roll-Ups

Hummus "Sushi" Roll-Ups. A heart healthy food from The McCahill Group.

The McCahill Group

Ingredients:

1/2 c prepared hummus

2 whole wheat tortillas

1/2 c sliced cucumber

1/2 c shredded carrots

1/2 Red bell pepper, sliced thin

1/2 Avocado

Directions:

Spread hummus on tortilla, dividing evening between two wraps. Layer vegetable toppings over entire tortilla. Add dressing of choice –hot sauce, low-sodium soy sauce, wasabi. Roll the tortilla, then cut into 2” wide sections. Arrange on a platter and enjoy!

Lemon Garlic Orzo Salad with Roasted Vegetables

Lemon Garlic Orzo Salad with Roasted Vegetables. A heart healthy food from The McCahill Group.

The McCahill Group

Ingredients:

For the Orzo and Veggies:

1 Cup Mix of Red Yellow, or Orange Bell Peppers

1 lb Zucchini

12 oz Cherry Tomatoes cut in 1/2

2 tsp Garlic minced

1/2 Cup Onions chopped

1/2 Cup Frozen Corn

3 Tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil divided

1/2 tsp Sea Salt

1/2 tsp Black Pepper Ground

1 Cup Orzo

1 1/2 Cup Vegetable Broth

1/2 Cup Feta, crumbled

Dressing Ingredients:

1/4 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbs Lemon juiced

1/2 tsp Sea Salt

1/4 tsp Black Pepper ground

2-3 tsp Dried Basil

2-3 tsp Dried Parsley

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line 2 sheets with parchment paper. Place bell peppers and onion on one baking sheet and asparagus and tomatoes on the second. Drizzle each with half the garlic, 1 tablespoons olive oil and ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper; toss well. Roast for 30-35 minutes; remove asparagus and tomatoes after 20 minutes. Meanwhile, place pepitas in a large, dry skillet over medium-low heat. Toast until just fragrant; remove to a plate. Return skillet to stove, increase heat to medium-high, and add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Once hot, add orzo and stir to coat in oil. Stir often until orzo is slightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Add the vegetable broth and stir. Turn down the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients until well-combined. Set aside. Once the liquid is absorbed into the orzo, add the roasted vegetables (and accumulated juices) and dressing; stir well. Top with feta before serving.

