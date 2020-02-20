GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February is Heart Health Month so Registered Dietitian, Wendy Brookhouse is whipping up some delicious, healthy inspiration.
Here are some great options including veggies, fiber, healthy fats, and plant-based proteins that you can make at home.
Chickpea & Red Pepper Soup with Quinoa
Cook 25 minutes
Serves 4
Source: Delish.com
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 c cooked quinoa
- 2 T olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1 stalk celery, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 T paprika
- 1 yellow pepper, chopped
- 1 red pepper, chopped
- 2 15-oz cans low sodium chickpeas
- 2 c low sodium vegetable broth
- 2 T red wine vinegar
Directions:
- Heat oil in a heavy bottomed pot. Add onion, carrot and celery. Cook, stirring, for 5-6 minutes.
- Add garlic, paprika, and stir for 1 minute. Add the peppers and cook 5 more minutes.
- Add the chickpeas, broth, 1 c of water and bring to boil.
- Lower heat and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Turn off heat.
- Stir in vinegar and cooked quinoa.
Hummus "Sushi" Roll-Ups
Ingredients:
- 1/2 c prepared hummus
- 2 whole wheat tortillas
- 1/2 c sliced cucumber
- 1/2 c shredded carrots
- 1/2 Red bell pepper, sliced thin
- 1/2 Avocado
Directions:
- Spread hummus on tortilla, dividing evening between two wraps. Layer vegetable toppings over entire tortilla.
- Add dressing of choice –hot sauce, low-sodium soy sauce, wasabi.
- Roll the tortilla, then cut into 2” wide sections. Arrange on a platter and enjoy!
Lemon Garlic Orzo Salad with Roasted Vegetables
Ingredients:
- For the Orzo and Veggies:
- 1 Cup Mix of Red Yellow, or Orange Bell Peppers
- 1 lb Zucchini
- 12 oz Cherry Tomatoes cut in 1/2
- 2 tsp Garlic minced
- 1/2 Cup Onions chopped
- 1/2 Cup Frozen Corn
- 3 Tbs Extra Virgin Olive Oil divided
- 1/2 tsp Sea Salt
- 1/2 tsp Black Pepper Ground
- 1 Cup Orzo
- 1 1/2 Cup Vegetable Broth
- 1/2 Cup Feta, crumbled
Dressing Ingredients:
- 1/4 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 Tbs Lemon juiced
- 1/2 tsp Sea Salt
- 1/4 tsp Black Pepper ground
- 2-3 tsp Dried Basil
- 2-3 tsp Dried Parsley
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line 2 sheets with parchment paper.
- Place bell peppers and onion on one baking sheet and asparagus and tomatoes on the second. Drizzle each with half the garlic, 1 tablespoons olive oil and ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper; toss well. Roast for 30-35 minutes; remove asparagus and tomatoes after 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, place pepitas in a large, dry skillet over medium-low heat. Toast until just fragrant; remove to a plate.
- Return skillet to stove, increase heat to medium-high, and add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Once hot, add orzo and stir to coat in oil. Stir often until orzo is slightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Add the vegetable broth and stir. Turn down the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients until well-combined. Set aside.
- Once the liquid is absorbed into the orzo, add the roasted vegetables (and accumulated juices) and dressing; stir well. Top with feta before serving.
More healthy recipes on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Better Bites: Heart healthy Roasted Pork Tenderloin
- On the Menu: Healthy Fats without Fish!
- On the Menu: February is Heart Health Month
- Recipes: Bold way to enjoy salmon
- Feel Good Foodie: Cilantro lime cauliflower rice
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.