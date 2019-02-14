Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

Because the day after Valentine’s Day means chocolate is marked down at the stores…

Crust:

1 ½ cups finely crushed chocolate wafer or sandwich cookie (Oreo cookies)

2 Tablespoons sugar

¼ cup butter, melted

Filling:

¼ cup semisweet chocolate chips or dark chocolate, melted

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

3 pkgs. (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup cocoa powder

3 eggs

1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

Top (Ganache):

1 ½ cups dark chocolate pieces or semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted

¼ cup coconut oil or butter or heavy whipping cream

Garnish:

Prepared whipped cream, strawberries and pieces of your favorite chocolate

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix the ingredients for the crust and press on the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-inch or 10-inch spring form pan.

Using a glass bowl, place chocolate chips in microwave for 30 seconds, stir, microwave another 15 seconds and stir until chocolate has melted. In a separate mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Mix in cocoa, vanilla, cream and melted chocolate. Add eggs last and mix until smooth. Pour over crust. Bake at 350 for 45 – 50 minutes until center is almost set. Remove from oven and allow cheesecake to cool on a wire rack, still in the spring form pan.

As cheesecake is cooling, prepare the Top (Ganache) by melting dark chocolate pieces or semi-sweet chocolate chips in microwave, stir melted chocolate until smooth and then mix in oil, butter or cream and stir until smooth. Carefully remove sides of springform pan. Pour ganache over cheesecake while the cheesecake is just slightly warm.

Refrigerate overnight. Garnish just before serving with dallop of prepared whipped cream, ripe strawberries and a pieces of your favorite chocolate.

Like this recipe? Join Chef Char in a cooking class at Kitchen 242 in the downtown Muskegon Farmers Market. Follow Chef Char on Facebook. Tickets to Chef Char’s cooking classes can be purchased on Eventbrite.

