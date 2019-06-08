Each summer, Grand Rapids celebrates the great dining options in the city with Restaurant Week GR.

More than 70 restaurants are participating in this year's event, including El Granjero.

We invited them in studio to show us some of what they have for their customers. They shared a fun recipe you can try at home.

Rajas Con Crema

Serves 6

Ingredients:

8 fresh poblano peppers

2 teaspoon oil

1 white onion, sliced

1 clove garlic, peeled and chopped

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup of corn

¾ cup Mexcian crema

½ cup milk

½ cup of cheese

½ teaspoon of epazote

Directions:

Roast the whole poblano chile peppers on all sides over an open flame, let flame blacken the outside skin of the peppers so it’s easy to peel; use tongs to turn the chile over all sides. Remove from flame so they’re not burnt, put in a plastic bag so they continue to steam. Let sit for a few minutes.

When peppers are cool, use your fingers or a damp towel to strip off the blackened parts.Once the blackened outer skin is removed, open up the chiles and cut into long strips. Discard the stems, seeds, and inner veins. In a pan at medium heat, cook sliced onions and garlic with oil. Add the poblano peppers. Add salt. Add the Mexican crema and milk. Gently stir to coat the chiles. Add corn, epazote and salt to taste. Let cook for several minutes, until the chiles are completely cooked through and the sauce is bubbly and a little reduced.

When serving, add more cheese. Option: add cooked shredded chicken breast stir and coat in the creamy sauce. ¡Buen provecho!

