GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Michigan's asparagus season will be wrapping up in a few short weeks, meaning we've got to make the best of it while we still can.

In honor of asparagus season, Chef Jeremy Paquin from the Grove, says that's going to be part of a competitive dish for Chopped GR. The event pits four local chefs against each other for the second year, all the raise money for the Power of Education Foundation.

RELATED: Chopped GR is pitting top chefs against each other for a good cause

Chef Jeremy joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings to share a delicious, roasted asparagus salad recipe with toasted sunflower seeds and whipped goat cheese.

RELATED: Done differently: Cheesy asparagus shell tacos

RELATED: Roasted Asparagus 3 ways!

Roasted Asparagus Salad

With toasted sunflower seeds, sherry vinaigrette and whipped goat cheese

Serves 6

Ingredients

1/3c minced onions

1T roasted garlic

2T fresh lemon juice

2t lemon zest

1 ½ t Dijon mustard

1T honey

1/3c extra virgin olive oil

1lb slender asparagus

6c arugula or spinach

½ c whipped goat cheese

½ c toasted sunflower seeds

3T chopped green onions

Preparation

Whisk first 6 ingredients together

Gradually whisk in oil

Season vinaigrette with salt and pepper

Cover and chill

Preheat oven to 400°

Directions

Place asparagus on a baking sheet and drizzle with ¼ cup of vinaigrette and toss to coat

Sprinkle with salt and pepper and roast until tender (about 12 minutes)

Combine spinach, chives, asparagus, toasted sunflower seeds with remaining vinaigrette

Serve

Smear whipped goat cheese on the bottom of platter and top with asparagus salad mixture. Serve warm or at room temperature.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.