GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Michigan's asparagus season will be wrapping up in a few short weeks, meaning we've got to make the best of it while we still can.
In honor of asparagus season, Chef Jeremy Paquin from the Grove, says that's going to be part of a competitive dish for Chopped GR. The event pits four local chefs against each other for the second year, all the raise money for the Power of Education Foundation.
Chef Jeremy joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings to share a delicious, roasted asparagus salad recipe with toasted sunflower seeds and whipped goat cheese.
Roasted Asparagus Salad
With toasted sunflower seeds, sherry vinaigrette and whipped goat cheese
Serves 6
Ingredients
1/3c minced onions
1T roasted garlic
2T fresh lemon juice
2t lemon zest
1 ½ t Dijon mustard
1T honey
1/3c extra virgin olive oil
1lb slender asparagus
6c arugula or spinach
½ c whipped goat cheese
½ c toasted sunflower seeds
3T chopped green onions
Preparation
Whisk first 6 ingredients together
Gradually whisk in oil
Season vinaigrette with salt and pepper
Cover and chill
Preheat oven to 400°
Directions
Place asparagus on a baking sheet and drizzle with ¼ cup of vinaigrette and toss to coat
Sprinkle with salt and pepper and roast until tender (about 12 minutes)
Combine spinach, chives, asparagus, toasted sunflower seeds with remaining vinaigrette
Serve
Smear whipped goat cheese on the bottom of platter and top with asparagus salad mixture. Serve warm or at room temperature.
