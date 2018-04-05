Smoked Beef Brisket

One 8 to 9 pound beef brisket

1/4 cup kosher salt

2 tablespoons ground back pepper

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon fennel seed

3 bay leaves

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder

Grind the fennel seed and bay leaves together in a spice grinder or coffee grinder and then mix with the remaining seasonings. Rub the brisket with the seasoning mix until heavily coated. Refrigerate the brisket in an air tight container for at least 2 days (preferably 3 to 4 days)

Smoke the brisket for 6 hours at 225 degrees. Then wrap the brisket with aluminum foil and continue to cook at 225 degrees for another 6 hours without smoke. The brisket will be ready when you can poke it in on the thickest part and it feels soft and tender.

Scalloped Redskin Potatoes

3 pounds redskin potatoes

2 quarts heavy whipping cream

1 cup grated or shredded parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

1 teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Slice the potatoes 1/8 of an inch thick using a mandolin. (or by hand) Place the potatoes in a large mixing bowl. *The potatoes can be pealed or skin on.

Heat the heavy whipping cream, nutmeg and salt together over medium heat until scalded.

Add the scalded heavy cream to the bowl of potatoes then mix in the parmesan cheese and fresh time until the potatoes are evenly coated. Taste and adjust seasoning if you desire.

Bake covered at 350 degrees for one hour or until the potatoes are tender. Once the potatoes are tender bake uncovered for 10 to 20 minutes to brown the top.

Serve while still hot.

Herb Pesto

1/4 cup celery hearts

1 1/2 cup baby arugula

1/2 cup fresh basil

1/2 cup baby spinach

1 small raw garlic clove

1/2 cup almonds

1 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup grated or shredded parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Place all of the ingredients in a food processor EXCEPT THE OIL. Process and slowly add the olive oil until the pesto resembles a smooth paste. Store refrigerated for up to one week.

Pickled Vegetables

1 cup julienned carrot

1 cup cauliflower florets (cut small)

1 small Spanish onion julienned

1 cup julienned celery

1 cup julienned red bell peppers

1 cup distilled white vinegar

1 cup water

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons pickling spice

Place the water, vinegar, salt, sugar, and pickling spice in a pot and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat and taste the liquid, it may need some more sugar or salt, depending on personal preference. If you do add more seasoning make sure it dissolves in the liquid. Strain the pickling spice out of the liquid and pour the HOT OR BOILING liquid into the container of vegetables and place them in the refrigerator uncovered until cool. (Stir the vegetables occasionally while cooling) Store refrigerated for up to one week.

Notes from Chef Dan Blanchard from Rockford Riverside Grille:

"Making this dish in it’s entirety requires some planning. The brisket needs about four days total from curing to cooking completely. I would suggest curing the brisket first, then prepare the pesto and pickled vegetables on the same day, because they can be refrigerated for up to a week.

Make the potatoes when the brisket has been cooking for at least 11 hours total. When the brisket is tender and ready to be served it can be shredded up BBQ style or cut into slices.

This is a meal that can easily be served family style or you can be creative and make individual plates."

You can learn more about Rockford Riverside Grille on their website.

© 2018 WZZM