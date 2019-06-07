GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday is National Fried Chicken day, so when's a better time to enjoy some fried chicken? To celebrate we invited Hancock to visit our studios and show us how to make fried chicken at home with no need for a fryer!

HOMEMADE SKILLET FRIED CHICKEN

Chicken Brine Ingredients:

4 Cups Buttermilk

¼ Cups Crystal Hot Sauce (or your favorite hot sauce)

2 tsp Ground Cayenne Pepper

1 Tbsp Sugar

2 Tbsp Kosher Salt

1 3-3 ½ lb. Chicken, cut into 8 pieces. (two wings, two thighs, two drums, two breasts)

Optional Fresh Herbs of your choice.

Chicken Brine Directions:

Whisk together first five ingredients and any fresh herbs you’ve chosen (Chef Gabe Araujo from Hancock likes to add a little fresh torn sage and rosemary) together in a large non-reactive bowl like stainless steel or glass. Gently submerge your cut chicken into the brine mixture cover and place in your refrigerator for anywhere from 2 to 12 hours. NOTE: The longer you let your chicken brine the more flavor from the brine will be imparted. But let it sit too long and you’ll begin to cure your chicken, you don’t want to do that.

Chicken Dredge Ingredients:

8 Cups All Purpose Flour

1 Tbsp Black Pepper

1 Tbsp White Pepper

3 Tbsp Salt

Chicken Dredge Directions:

Mix together all your dredge ingredients into a large bowl. Make sure all your ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the flour. Remove your chicken from the brine and give it a gentle shake to remove some of the excess brine. Place your chicken one piece at a time into the dredge, coating it generously on all sides. Remove the chicken from the dredge, set aside and repeat with the next piece of chicken. Let your dredged chicken rest for 15 minutes. As the chicken is resting, fill a large cast iron skillet one-third of the way up the sides with melted shortening or peanut oil. Place the pot over medium to medium-high heat and bring the oil to 325 degrees. Monitor the oil’s temperature using a fryer or candy thermometer. When the oil is hot, add the legs and thighs of the chicken first, placing them around the sides of the skillet. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes before adding the breasts and the wings so that your oil does not drop in temp too drastically. Fry turning occasionally to brown and cook evenly on all sides. Be careful to flip too much though, you don’t want to lose your breading. Once the internal temperature of your chicken has reached 165°F and your desired golden-brown color, remove the chicken from the pan and let rest on a cooling rack. Season with salt and pepper right away. Let the done chicken rest for 3-4 minutes to redistribute the natural juices just like a nice steak, then enjoy. Optional: Hancock likes theirs with plenty of hot sauce!

