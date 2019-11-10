GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Savory Crescent Chicken Squares

Ingredients

1 package (3 oz) cream cheese, softened

1 Tablespoon butter, softened

2 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh chives or onion

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 Tablespoons milk

1 Tablespoon chopped pimientos, if desired

1 can (8 oz) Pillsbury™ refrigerated crescent rolls or 1 can (8 oz) Pillsbury™ refrigerated Crescent Dough Sheet

1 Tablespoon butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350°F. In medium bowl, mix cream cheese and 1 tablespoon softened butter; beat until smooth. Add chicken, chives, salt, pepper, milk and pimientos; mix well.

Separate or cut dough into 4 rectangles. If using crescent dough, firmly press perforations to seal. Spoon 1/2 cup chicken mixture onto center of each rectangle. Pull 4 corners of dough to center of chicken mixture; twist firmly. Pinch edges to seal. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Brush tops of sandwiches with 1 tablespoon melted butter; sprinkle with crushed croutons.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown.

