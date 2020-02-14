HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Love is in the air, so surprise your Valentine with a sweet treat! Lifestyle Blogger Ashleigh Evans shows us a delicious recipe you can make your loved one.

Easy Heart Shaped Brownie Sundae—by Dash of Evans

Ingredients:

Favorite brownie mix

1 cup milk chocolate chips

Heart shaped cookie cutter

1 pint of your favorite Hudsonville Ice Cream - try Extra Indulgent Raspberry Chocolate Chunk!

Directions:

Follow brownie recipe on the box. Coat a 9x13 pan with cooking spray. Place a piece of parchment paper on top. Pour batter into 9x13 pan and bake as directed. Once baked, allow to cool for 15 minutes. Remove brownies from pan by lifting the parchment paper. Cut brownies into heart shapes with cookie cutter. Top warm brownie with Hudsonville Ice Cream and share with your Valentine!

Hudsonville Ice Cream recently announced two new Limited Edition flavors. Crispy Cocoa Cereal and Peanut Butter & Jelly. Both flavors were created in honor of Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Feb. 1.

To find the nearest scoop to you, click here. You can also follow Hudsonville on Facebook.

