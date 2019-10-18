October is National School Lunch month, so Chartwells K-12 Dining is not only serving up lunches each day but working extra hard to teach students how to follow fresh recipes, participate in demonstrations and have fun through nutritional education.

This month, Chartwells featured "Seed to Table" in their cafes. Chef Jennifer Brower joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE at Noon to showcase some of Chartwells' initiatives that go beyond the classroom -- and share some taste treats they've been serving up to students.

Seed to Table is a celebration of fresh, seasonal, and local foods while allowing students to have fun learning how they and their families can have fun growing their own vegetables and herbs. Chartwells chefs and dietitians have been conducting interactive demonstrations and samplings to the students to show how eating fruits and vegetables that are grown locally in their community and picked at their peak of freshness and flavor so they contain their highest nutrient values are easy to prepare and taste great.

Schools have also been conducting “Farmer’s Markets” for students. The schools invite in local farmers and feature their crops in recipes for tastings, and allow the students to “shop” and take some produce home to their families along with a recipe card for what they tasted.

Nationally Chartwells feeds students across the US in over 4500 school districts. Here locally, Chef Jenn is responsible for supporting over 213 school districts.

