GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When you grill, do you tend to revert back to the standard burgers and hot dogs? Or maybe the occasional steak? Let your creative juices flow with this Italian dish provided by Carrabbas Italian Grill.

Shrimp & Scallop Spiedino

Makes 4 Servings

Carrabbas uses the time-honored Italian trick of breading the seafood before grilling, a step that adds flavor and helps keep the delicate shrimp and scallops moist.

Ingredients:

2 cups homemade plain breadcrumbs or plain dried breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons dried parsley

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

32 jumbo (16/20 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined

32 large sea scallops

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 long wooden skewers, soaked in colder water for at least 30 minutes, drained

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Lemon Butter sauce, warm

Directions:

Prepare an outdoor grill for direct cooking with medium heat To make the spiedino breadcrumbs, mix the breadcrumbs, parsley, granulated garlic, salt, pepper together in a large bowl. Stir in the oil, just to moisten the mixture. Spread on a large rimmed baking sheet. Have 8 metal skewers. Lightly season the shrimp and scallops with the salt and pepper. On each skewer, alternate 2 shrimp and 2 scallops. Brush with the oil. Roll in the breadcrumbs to lightly coat the seafood. Brush the cooking grate clean. Lightly oil the grate, Place the skewers on the grill. Cook, with the lid closed as much as possible, turning occasionally, until the crumbs are browned and the seafood is opaque, about 8 minutes. Remove from the grill. For each serving, slide the seafood off 2 skewers onto a dinner plate. Spoon equal amount of the warm lemon butter sauce around the seafood and serve.

Broiled spiedino: The skewers can also be cooked in a preheated broiler, with the rack adjusted about 8 inches from the source of heat, turning occasionally, until the crumbs are browned and the seafood is opaque, about 8 minutes.

TIP: For lighter appetites or an appetizer serving serve only one skewer per person.