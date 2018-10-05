Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces gin

1 ounce Benedictine

1 ounce lime juice

1/4 ounce simple syrup

2 ounces club soda

1/2 ounce cherry brandy, kirsch, or Cherry Heering

Garnish:

lemon slice and maraschino cherry

How to make it:

Pour the gin, Benedictine, lime juice, and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker filled with ice cubes

Shake well

Strain into highball glass over fresh ice

Pour in club soda

Float the cherry brandy on top by pouring it over the back of a bar spoon

Garnish with the lemon slice and cherry

