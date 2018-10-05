Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 ounces gin
- 1 ounce Benedictine
- 1 ounce lime juice
- 1/4 ounce simple syrup
- 2 ounces club soda
- 1/2 ounce cherry brandy, kirsch, or Cherry Heering
Garnish:
- lemon slice and maraschino cherry
How to make it:
- Pour the gin, Benedictine, lime juice, and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker filled with ice cubes
- Shake well
- Strain into highball glass over fresh ice
- Pour in club soda
- Float the cherry brandy on top by pouring it over the back of a bar spoon
- Garnish with the lemon slice and cherry
