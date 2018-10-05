Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces gin
  • 1 ounce Benedictine
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • 1/4 ounce simple syrup
  • 2 ounces club soda
  • 1/2 ounce cherry brandy, kirsch, or Cherry Heering

Garnish:

  • lemon slice and maraschino cherry

How to make it:

  • Pour the gin, Benedictine, lime juice, and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker filled with ice cubes
  • Shake well
  • Strain into highball glass over fresh ice
  • Pour in club soda
  • Float the cherry brandy on top by pouring it over the back of a bar spoon
  • Garnish with the lemon slice and cherry

