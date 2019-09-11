GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Grand Rapids shows off its craft beverage offerings, the distilleries and breweries shine. For Cocktail Week Grand Rapids, all sorts of restaurants and businesses get in on the fun. Slows Bar BQ is encouraging you to check out their offerings during the event. They joined us in studio to give a sample of what they are serving up.

Rosemary Maple Bourbon Sour

1.5 oz Journeyman Featherbone Rye Whiskey

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Maple Syrup

Rosemary sprig

New Fashioned

2 oz New Holland Knickerbocker Barrel Aged Gin

Bar Spoon Demara

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Orange Zest, Bada Bing Cherry

Cocktail Week Grand Rapids kicks off on Wednesday, November 13 and goes through November 24.

