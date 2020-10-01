MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's a staple for many in the U.S. and a delicious dinner option, steak. When it comes to cooking steak, you have options.

Chef Char Morse joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE on Friday to show us a different way to cook it.

Sous Vide Steaks

Ingredients:

6-10 oz. New York strip

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Ghee or butter for searing

Directions:

Set up a water bath with your favorite gadget for sous vide. Set the temperature of the sous vide for the temp of steak you desire. For rare cooked steaks, set the temp at 120 degrees F.

For medium-rare cooked steaks, set the temp at 130 degrees F.

For medium cooked steaks, set the temp at 140 degrees F.

For medium-well cooked steaks, set the temp at 150 degrees F.

For well cooked steaks, set the temp at 160 F. Generously salt and pepper steaks. Place steaks in a plastic Zip lock bag and press out all the air or use your favorite food vacuum sealer and seal bags. Place the sealed bags into the heated water bath for 2 hours. When the time is up, remove the packages of steaks from water bath and into an ice water bath to cool. Place steaks in refrigerator until ready to sear and serve. To sear steaks, heat a cast iron pan on medium-high heat with a small amount of ghee or butter in the pan. Place steak in the hot pan and allow to sear for one minute. Add more butter or ghee and flip steak. Scoop melted butter or ghee over the top of the steak and cook for two minutes. Flip steak one more time, scooping butter or ghee over the steak for 30 seconds to one minute more. Remove from heat and allow to rest for 2-5 minutes before cutting into it. Enjoy with your favorite steak sauce and sides.

Interested in learning more about sous vide cooking? Join Chef Char in her upcoming sous vide cooking class at Kitchen 242 on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

Purchase tickets and sign up here. You can also follow Chef Char on Facebook for the latest on her upcoming cooking classes.

RELATED VIDEO:

More recipes on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.