GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you need a dish to pass at your next tailgate, football party or even potluck, look no further than The Ginger Chef's healthy Southwest Goat Cheese Dip.
Southwest Goat Cheese Dip
Ingredients:
- 12oz goat cheese
- 1/2 cup fresh or frozen corn
- 1/2 cup black beans
- 1/2 cup salsa or fire roasted tomatoes
- 1/4 cup green pepper diced
- 1/4 cup red bell pepper diced
- 1/4 cup red onion -diced
- 2 TBSP cilantro
- Tortilla chips or crackers to serving method
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, soften goat cheese at room temperature or microwave for 20-30 seconds.
- Chop green pepper, red pepper, onion and cilantro.
- Drain and rinse black beans. Set aside.
- Fold corn, black beans, fire roasted tomatoes, green and red bell pepper, red onion and cilantro into goat cheese.
- Serve warm or chilled with tortilla chips or crackers.
You can find out more about The Ginger Chef here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.