GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you need a dish to pass at your next tailgate, football party or even potluck, look no further than The Ginger Chef's healthy Southwest Goat Cheese Dip.

Southwest Goat Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

12oz goat cheese

1/2 cup fresh or frozen corn

1/2 cup black beans

1/2 cup salsa or fire roasted tomatoes

1/4 cup green pepper diced

1/4 cup red bell pepper diced

1/4 cup red onion -diced

2 TBSP cilantro

Tortilla chips or crackers to serving method

Directions:

In a medium bowl, soften goat cheese at room temperature or microwave for 20-30 seconds. Chop green pepper, red pepper, onion and cilantro. Drain and rinse black beans. Set aside. Fold corn, black beans, fire roasted tomatoes, green and red bell pepper, red onion and cilantro into goat cheese. Serve warm or chilled with tortilla chips or crackers.

You can find out more about The Ginger Chef here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.