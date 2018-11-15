Venture beyond traditional dishes this Thanksgiving using root vegetables.

Wendy Brookhouse, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with The McCahill Group shares delicious side dishes using beets, jicama, and sweet potatoes.

Maple Sweet Potato Puree with Caramelized Onions

Total: 55 min

Prep: 15 min

Cook: 40 min

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

4 large sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped into rough chunks

1/4 cup grade B maple syrup, plus 2 tablespoons

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided in 1/2

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning

2 tablespoons butter

1 large Vidalia or other sweet onion, thinly sliced

Hot water

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place sweet potatoes, 1/4 cup of the maple syrup, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper in a large mixing bowl. Toss to evenly coat and place on sheet tray. Roast in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until sweet potatoes are soft. Be sure to check on them after 15 minutes and stir, if needed. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, melt butter and add remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the sliced onion, 2 tablespoons of maple syrup and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Saute until deep golden brown, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside. Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the pan becomes dry. Transfer sweet potato mixture to a food processor, (may need to be done in batches) and add about a tablespoon of hot water. Pulse until just blended and then add half the caramelized onions. Pulse just a few times until desired consistency, adding more hot water for a smoother puree. Fold in remaining caramelized onions, reserving some for garnish. Serve in a warm dish and garnish with the reserved caramelized onions.

Jicama-Orange Salad

Total: 20 min

Prep: 20 min

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 cans mandarin oranges, packed in juice

1/4 teaspoon ancho chili powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

1 medium jicama, peeled and diced

3 scallions, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro

Seeds of ½ pomegranate

Directions:

Drain juice from mandarin oranges into a medium bowl. Whisk the chili powder, salt and pepper to taste, the olive oil and lime juice into the orange juice. Toss in the orange segments and jicama. Before serving, add the scallions, cilantro and pomegranate seeds.

Roasted Beet Salad with Walnuts and Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

3 medium beets washed & trimmed

¼ c olive oil

2 T sherry or red wine vinegar

1 T honey

1 T red onions, minced

½ tsp Dijon mustard

4 c baby spinach

½ c crumbled goat cheese

½ c walnuts, chopped

Directions:

Roast beets at 400 degrees F for 1 hour (individually wrapped in foil). Let cool, then peel & dice. In a separate bowl add olive oil, vinegar, honey, red onions, and mustard and whisk together. Add beets and spinach to the dressing and toss to coat. Top with walnuts and goat cheese.

