A good party needs some good food. If you want some Halloween themed fun, look no further. Chef Char delivers.

Ribs Ingredients

1 rack of baby back pork ribs

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp chili powder

2 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp each: salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

2 Tbls. olive oil

12 oz. American lager style beer (Walter Blondale beer from Pigeon Hill Brewing of Muskegon)

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

BBQ Sauce

1/2 cup bbq sauce (Sweet Baby Ray’s)

½ cup liquid from cooking ribs

Instructions

1. Remove the connective tissue from the bottom side of the ribs by running a knife under the skin and then using a paper towel to grip and remove completely.

2. Combine the brown sugar, chili powder, parsley, salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder and cayenne pepper in a small dish and rub all over the ribs.

3. Set the InstantPot to the sauté setting, add olive oil, and sear the ribs.

4. Once ribs have been seared on both sides, shut off the sauté setting and remove the ribs from the Instant Pot. Pour in the beer and apple cider vinegar, stirring up any fond off the bottom of the pot.

5. Place the rack in your pressure cooker and place the ribs inside the pot, standing on their side on top of the rack, wrapping around the inside of the pot.

6. Secure the lid, making sure the vent is closed. Press the Meat button and set to 20 minutes. Let the pressure naturally release for 10 minutes, then quick release the rest of the way.

7. Carefully remove the ribs from the pressure cooker and set on a foil lined baking sheet or a foil lined preheated grill. Brush down with your favorite BBQ sauce mixed with some of the liquid from the cooked ribs.

8. If placing ribs on the grill, allow ribs to cook for 5 to 10 minutes while sauce slightly caramelizes. If making indoors, place sauced ribs under the broiler in the oven for 5 minutes, but keep an eye on it so it doesn't burn (some ovens are hotter than others). Enjoy!

You can double the recipe, and wrap a second rack of ribs around the inside of the first. Just double the spices, but keep the same amount of liquid in the recipe and use the same time setting.

Chorizo Puff Pastry "Intestines"

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 cups thinly sliced yellow onion

1 pound Mexican chorizo, casing removed

2 cups (about 8 oz.) shredded Havarti or Monterey jack cheese

1 1/2 (17.3-oz) pkgs. Puff pastry (3 sheets), thawed

2 large eggs, beaten

1 (4 oz) jar strawberry jam

1 cup mixed berry fruit juice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium; add onions, and cook, stirring occasionally until onions start to brown.

Add chorizo to skillet and increase heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring to crumble, until natural oils release from chorizo, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature. Fold in shredded cheese.

Unfold thawed puff pastry and cut along the folds (should be in 3 equal pieces). Align the short ends of the pastry and brush short edges with egg wash; press to adhere. Repeat with remaining sheets.

Spoon filling 1/3 of filling onto each long sheet, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Brush border with egg wash and fold together over filling, crimping to adhere with your fingers. Repeat with remaining filling and sheets.

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Coil the pastry logs into an intestine-like formation, seam-side down, curling in and around itself. Brush top with egg wash.

Bake at 350°F until golden brown and firm to the touch, about 25 minutes. Let sit about 10 minutes before serving.

Meanwhile, combine strawberry jam and mixed berry fruit juice in a small sauce pan. Heat until jam is dissolved in the juice. Spoon over puff pastry “intestines” to make it look like blood.

If you want to learn more from Chef Char, you can join her at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmer's Market for cooking classes. Tickets for the classes are available at on EventBrite. You can also follow Chef Char on Facebook or subscribe to her blog.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM