GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As January wraps up and February looms on the horizon, those New Year's resolutions may be in the rear view mirror too. With some help from local restaurants, you can kick them back in gear.

Jeremy Paquin, the executive chef for Essence Restaurants shared a healthy recipe with us you can try to make at home.

Tuna Poke Bowl with Spicy Mayo

Ingredients

For the Tuna:

1lb sushi grad tuna (cut into ½ inch cubes)

1c. sliced green onions

4T soy sauce

½t sesame oil

4T orange juice

2T lemon juice

2T honey

Spicy Mayo:

4T mayonnaise

4t sriracha sauce

2T honey

For the bowl:

2c. sushi white rice (cooked)

2c. cucumbers, peeled and diced into ½ inch cubes

2c. carrots, peeled and cut into thin strips

1 avocado, sliced

1c. radish, thinly sliced

2t sesame seeds

1c. crispy rice noodles (garnish)

2 green onion sliced (garnish)

Instructions:

1. In a small bowl, combine spicy mayo ingredients.

2. In a medium bowl, combine tuna ingredients. Toss and set aside.

3. In 4 serving bowls, put a layer of rice and top with tuna mixture and remaining bowl ingredients.

4. Drizzle with spicy mayo mixture and garnish with crispy rice noodles and green onion slices.

5. Enjoy.

