GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As January wraps up and February looms on the horizon, those New Year's resolutions may be in the rear view mirror too. With some help from local restaurants, you can kick them back in gear.
Jeremy Paquin, the executive chef for Essence Restaurants shared a healthy recipe with us you can try to make at home.
Tuna Poke Bowl with Spicy Mayo
Ingredients
For the Tuna:
- 1lb sushi grad tuna (cut into ½ inch cubes)
- 1c. sliced green onions
- 4T soy sauce
- ½t sesame oil
- 4T orange juice
- 2T lemon juice
- 2T honey
Spicy Mayo:
- 4T mayonnaise
- 4t sriracha sauce
- 2T honey
For the bowl:
- 2c. sushi white rice (cooked)
- 2c. cucumbers, peeled and diced into ½ inch cubes
- 2c. carrots, peeled and cut into thin strips
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 1c. radish, thinly sliced
- 2t sesame seeds
- 1c. crispy rice noodles (garnish)
- 2 green onion sliced (garnish)
Instructions:
1. In a small bowl, combine spicy mayo ingredients.
2. In a medium bowl, combine tuna ingredients. Toss and set aside.
3. In 4 serving bowls, put a layer of rice and top with tuna mixture and remaining bowl ingredients.
4. Drizzle with spicy mayo mixture and garnish with crispy rice noodles and green onion slices.
5. Enjoy.
