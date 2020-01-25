GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — February is American Heart Month, so a West Michigan restaurant group is partnering with the American Heart Association (AHA) to create heart-healthy features to meet AHA guidelines for calories, saturated fat, sodium and added sugars.

10% of proceeds made at any of the eight RedWater restaurants in February will be donated to the American Heart Association.

Here is a heart-healthy recipe developed by the RedWater Restaurant Group that meets the AHA guidelines.

Stuffed Acorn Squash

Ingredients:

1 Acorn Squash (halved, seeded, & roasted)

½ cup Cooked Quinoa Blend

1 ounce Diced Apple Sage Vegetarian Sausage

1 ounce Dried Cranberries

1 ounce Baby Spinach (Raw)

1 tablespoon Goat Cheese

¼ teaspoon Fresh Garlic (Minced)

1 tablespoon Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

2 ounce Baby Kale Blend

1 teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar

1 teaspoon Sunflower Oil

Directions:

Place the halved squash, cavity facing up, in a sauté pan, and place it in the oven to heat. In a separate sauté pan, combine the garlic, quinoa, sausage, dried cranberries, baby spinach and a few tablespoons of water. Cook until the water has completely evaporated, and the mixture is completely cooked. Remove the squash from the oven and place it on a plate. Place the quinoa filling into the cavity of the cooked squash. Garnish the finished squash with the goat cheese and pumpkin seeds. Dress the baby kale blend with the oil and vinegar and add the salad to the plate with the squash.

You can visit Rush Creek Bistro, FireRock Grille, Reds Gravity Taphouse, Cork, Vintage, RedRock Grill and Boatwerks for these heart-healthy features.

