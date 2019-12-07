GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  Ingredients

  • 4 large peaches 
  • 1 cup frozen or fresh mixed berries or berries of choice 
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar 
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice

Instructions

  1. Wash and halve peaches. Remove pit. Place each peach half in a large square of aluminum foil so that you can fold up the foil and seal the peaches in. 
  2. Spoon 2 tablespoons of berries into each peach half. Sprinkle 2 teaspoons of brown sugar on each and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Fold up foil and seal. 
  3. Place on hot grill and cook for 15 to 18 minutes. Turn once. Serve right out of the foil. Optional to serve with frozen yogurt. Enjoy!

Nutrition Info (per serving) 

116 Calories 

0g Fat 

30g Carbs 

1g Protein

Courtesy: Grace DeRoccha