GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ingredients
- 4 large peaches
- 1 cup frozen or fresh mixed berries or berries of choice
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
Instructions
- Wash and halve peaches. Remove pit. Place each peach half in a large square of aluminum foil so that you can fold up the foil and seal the peaches in.
- Spoon 2 tablespoons of berries into each peach half. Sprinkle 2 teaspoons of brown sugar on each and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Fold up foil and seal.
- Place on hot grill and cook for 15 to 18 minutes. Turn once. Serve right out of the foil. Optional to serve with frozen yogurt. Enjoy!
Nutrition Info (per serving)
116 Calories
0g Fat
30g Carbs
1g Protein
Courtesy: Grace DeRoccha