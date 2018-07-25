Grilled Chicken with Herb Pepper Dressing

4 chicken breasts

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 dried guajillo pepper, stem and seeds removed

2 TB cup fresh oregano leaves

2 TB cilantro

2 TB Italian parsley

3 cloves of garlic

1 small shallot

1 tsp lime zest

Juice of 2 limes

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Directions:

Season chicken with a pinch of salt and pepper, place in a bowl or gallon size sealable plastic bag.

In a sauté pan, lightly toast guajillo pepper. Remove from heat and break up into a food processor. Place remaining ingredients into food processor. Blend until smooth. Pour ¼ to 1/3 of dressing over chicken, mix so it is evenly coated, let marinate for 1 to 2 hours in fridge.

Heat grill and cook chicken until it reaches 165 degrees in thickets part. Remove and top with dressing, serve hot.

Makes a great salad dressing, take grilled chicken and place atop a fresh vegetable salad, serve dressing over salad and chicken.

Grilled Corn and Zucchini Salad

4 ears of corn, cleaned

2 medium zucchini, cut in half

2 poblano peppers (2 to 3 jalapenos for spicier salad)

1 ½ tsp hot sauce

¼ cup green onion sliced thin

1 cup cherry tomatoes

Olive oil

Juice of 2 limes

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat a grill on high, toss corn and zucchini in olive oil, grill veggies so they get a bit of char but remain crunchy. If you have a smoker, smoke poblanos until softened. Remove stem and seeds, cut into fine dice.

Place poblanos into a bowl, remove corn from ear into bowl, dice zucchini and place into the bowl. Toss in tomatoes, green onion, pinch of salt and pepper, splash of olive oil and lime juice, toss. Chill for 1 hour before serving.

Note: If you do not have a smoker, grill the poblanos.

Chef Mark Kingshott is a personal chef and the owner of All In One Chef. You can learn more about his services on his website, by clicking here.

